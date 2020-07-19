Less heat and wind, more storms on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Dean Jones says the excessive heat is over, but storm chances will stick around for a few more days.

A cold front moved into western and northern Kansas last night, and has stalled across central Kansas this morning. Highs will reach the upper 80s to mid 90s today, with partly cloudy sky and isolated to scattered showers/storms in the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could become severe, especially in northwestern Kansas, where large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible. A few storms are possible across south-central Kansas and may become more numerous overnight.

Scattered storms will continue, off and on, Monday. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s, more typical for July. More storm chances Monday afternoon through Tuesday. Rainfall amounts will vary with the potential for localized flash flooding where storms develop day after day. On the other hand, some areas may see as little as 0.50″ through the first part of the week. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s through Wednesday climbing into the mid 90s Thursday into next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy, isolated storms in the afternoon/evening. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 94.

Tonight: Isolated storms overnight. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 73.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Wind: S 5-10. High: 89.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms possible. Wind: SE 2-5. Low: 71.

Tue: High: 90 Isolated to scattered storms possible, otherwise partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 73 Mostly sunny. slight chance of storms.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 74 Sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 74 Sunny.

Sun: High: 95 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

