New local business thrives during COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While some businesses are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic - others are thriving. A new business owner, Desirae White, who owns Stay On Track said she started her business in June, and some of her services, like school workbooks, have been on high demand.

White comes from a family of teachers, so education has always been a priority for her.

“I made a workbook for my daughter,” said White. “I made some for a couple of friends, and that’s when I posted it on Snapchat and got a lot of feedback.”

Last month, White decided to launch her business, which not only offers workbooks for children from Pre-K through sixth grade, but also planning, organizing, and budget binders for adults.

She said right now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic the school workbooks have been handy for a lot of parents.

“People are really happy,” said White. “They say I’m a blessing because of everything that’s been going on with schools, and the uncertainty of sending kids back to school. It’s just really rewarding and they’re really happy I started this.”

White also offers workbooks for toddlers, and “Mama bundles” for new moms, which some moms said they are thankful for.

“I just ordered a couple weeks ago,” said Kynsha Green, “and especially with the school binder, we’ve been at it every single day, and she’s already picking up on her ABC’s, her numbers.”

“I’m a new mom and I have lots of questions, and instead of asking a million people, I can just look up the answers on her mommy package,” said Kiyona Davis.

While located in Wichita, White said she has shipped her products to 12 states.

