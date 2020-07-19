Advertisement

New local business thrives during COVID-19 pandemic

Stay On Track
Stay On Track(KWCH)
By Carolina Loera
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While some businesses are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic - others are thriving. A new business owner, Desirae White, who owns Stay On Track said she started her business in June, and some of her services, like school workbooks, have been on high demand.

White comes from a family of teachers, so education has always been a priority for her.

“I made a workbook for my daughter,” said White. “I made some for a couple of friends, and that’s when I posted it on Snapchat and got a lot of feedback.”

Last month, White decided to launch her business, which not only offers workbooks for children from Pre-K through sixth grade, but also planning, organizing, and budget binders for adults.

She said right now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic the school workbooks have been handy for a lot of parents.

“People are really happy,” said White. “They say I’m a blessing because of everything that’s been going on with schools, and the uncertainty of sending kids back to school. It’s just really rewarding and they’re really happy I started this.”

White also offers workbooks for toddlers, and “Mama bundles” for new moms, which some moms said they are thankful for.

“I just ordered a couple weeks ago,” said Kynsha Green, “and especially with the school binder, we’ve been at it every single day, and she’s already picking up on her ABC’s, her numbers.”

“I’m a new mom and I have lots of questions, and instead of asking a million people, I can just look up the answers on her mommy package,” said Kiyona Davis.

While located in Wichita, White said she has shipped her products to 12 states.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, CVS among businesses requiring shoppers to wear face masks

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT
Retail giant Walmart will soon require customers to wear face masks inside its stores.

Coronavirus

Roxy’s Downtown requiring guests to wear a mask, limiting building capacity amid governor’s mask mandate

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
Even though Sedgwick County has decided not to mandate Governor Laura Kelly’s order that people wear masks in public, some businesses like Roxy’s Downtown have already started enforcing wearing masks at its establishment. The business is also limiting capacity to 50 percent.

Business

Wichita mayor confirms Amazon distribution center

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT
Is Amazon coming to the Wichita area? It's a question some continue to ask as rumors circulate about possible interest from the company in building a warehouse in south central Kansas.

Business

10 money-saving tips for the coronavirus era

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT
|
By Kristen Boxman
The coronavirus pandemic left many people hurting financially. Chris Wolgamott, Director of Financial Education with Meritrust Credit Union, has advice for anyone who is falling behind.

Latest News

Business

More Wichita restaurants temporarily closing, limiting operations due to increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT
More Wichita restaurants are closing or limiting operations because of increased COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County.

Business

Uncertainty with aviation industry continues as Textron announces layoffs

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
Another round of layoffs highlights the impact of COVID-19 on Wichita's aviation industry.

Business

Mort's temporarily closes due to COVID-19, other businesses face similar challenge

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT
Providing a long-term outlook and prioritizing safety for customers and staff, Mort's Co-owner Morrie Sheets decided to temporarily close the Old Town cigar bar.

Business

Wichita black-owned businesses report recent increases in support, customers

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
Across the U.S. many black-owned businesses report seeing more support in recent weeks amid protests calling for equality and reform. Eyewitness News on Friday spoke with two black business owners in Wichita who say they've noticed the same kind of increase.

Business

Wichita business owners concerned rise in COVID-19 cases could dent recovery efforts

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT
While business gradually seems to be getting back to normal, some owners are concerned about further impact from increases in COVID-19 cases.

Business

Large chain, independent movie theaters struggle to reopen due to COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
Regal and AMC Theaters announce they will begin reopening locations in July while Derby Plaza Theaters struggles after reopening its doors.