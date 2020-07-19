Shrine Bowl offers glimpse of football’s future in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The 47th annual Shrine Bowl gave Kansas high school seniors the change to get back on the field for one last game Saturday afternoon.

It is believed to be just the third official football game in the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic started, and it took a lot of work to get the game to even happen.

Normally, the Shrine Bowl averages 10,000 fans. This year, only 2,000 people, including players, coaches, trainers and media, were allowed inside the game at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka. Social distancing was enforced in the stands and masks were required at all times.

From temperature checks to enter to mandatory masks, most fans said it was a small price to pay to see a game they love.

“I think it’s beautiful that we just have the opportunity to play the game. I’m good with whatever we have to do,” said fan Jeff Preisner.

“It’s really good to be in the stadiums again and getting to watch all these boys play their favorite sport,” said Britynn Hovis.

Throughout the week, players’ temperatures were checked twice a day and they were screened for symptoms periodically. Fans with a temperature of 100.4 or more were not allowed in.

Still, they said the game left them hopeful for a high school football season in Kansas this fall.

“I’m just super hopeful we will have one. I’m going into my senior year and I don’t want to be able to not go to football and basketball games. I want to go to them even if we do have to wear masks,” said Deedrick John.

We’re an hour from kickoff at the 2020 Shrine Bowl! They’re expecting 2,000 total people at the event tonight, masks required for one of the first football games the US has seen since March @CatchItKansas pic.twitter.com/yB0AbDdrnZ — Matt Henderson (@KWCHMatt) July 18, 2020

