Spirit AeroSystems to begin voluntary layoffs in Wichita

Spirit Aerosystems Logo
Spirit Aerosystems Logo(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Spirit AeroSystems said it is offering voluntary layoffs to its managers in Wichita along with some SPEEA WTPU (Wichita Technical and Professional Unit) represented employees in certain commercial job codes.

The company called the measure a first step in restructuring due to the “reduced overall demand for new commercial airplanes, in addition to the impact of the ongoing grounding of the 737 MAX.”

According to the Voluntary Layoff Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), “production rates for commercial aircraft have fallen from historic highs to much lower volumes. Since there is no expectation for a quick recovery, Spirit is taking steps to restructure our company for a protracted market downturn, and align our costs and workforce to market demand and production levels.”

The aviation manufacturer said the offer excludes employees who are dedicated to the Defense program.

Employees have until 5 p.m. on Friday, July 24 to submit their “voluntary layoff request form.”

The company said employees will be notified by July 29 whether the request has been approved. If approved, “the expectation is that your final day of employment will be no earlier than August 17, 2020, unless you and your manager agree otherwise,” said the company.

Participants in the Voluntary Layoff Program will receive a lump-sum severance payment based on their years of service with the company. The minimum payment for any participant will be an amount equal to 8 weeks of base pay (as of June 30, 2020), with a maximum benefit of $20,000, less applicable withholdings and deductions.

The company said an eligible employee who chooses not to participate will not be used in making future employment decisions.

Laid-off employees are eligible to apply for jobs posted at www.spiritaero.com/careers.

