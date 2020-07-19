Wichita protesters call for justice in death of Fort Hood soldier

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A group gathered Saturday morning near McConnell Air Force Base to bring light to the death of Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen was the Fort Hood soldier whose body was found at the end of June. Investigators believe she was killed in April inside a Fort Hood armory by another enlisted soldier, Aaron David Robinson.

Robinson killed himself last month after officers tried to approach him.

Guillen’s family claims she was being sexually harassed.

“I have a sister in the United States Navy. This is just a chaotic situation‚” said Amberly Viruquez, who attended Saturday’s protest. “I cannot understand how much pain the family of Vanessa is going through right now, because if I was in their situation, I would have no words or be able to explain how I feel.”

Wichita protesters are now demanding a congressional investigation into her death. They brought out laptops to have people attending the protest Saturday to sign petitions to investigate the United States Army post located in Killeen, Texas.

Protesters say it is important to stick together during these difficult times.

“A lot of Latinos have come to support the Black Lives Matter movement, and I think it’s very important that we also support, when Latinos, especially Latino women, go through a lot of the things that Black women do,” said Alissa Bay, another participant.

This is the second time protesters have gathered to bring light to the situation.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.