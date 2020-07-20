Brides of 2020 frustrated with repeated COVID-19 postponement

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When weddings originally needed to be postponed towards the start of the pandemic and even into summer, many couples thought fall would be a safe bet to reschedule to. But with the recent COVID-19 resurgence, some people are scrambling again.

“We were supposed to get married on June 6,” Shawnda Brubaker, a Derby bride, said. “I was like, ‘OK we can push it back.’ We figured four months should be OK. Now we’re supposed to be surging, I looked at him and said, ‘I can’t plan a third one.’”

Brubaker has already rescheduled her wedding once this year.

“We were like October, everything should be OK. Clearly it’s not looking like its going to be OK,” said Brubaker.

Being forced to downsize the original 250 person guest list and buying a new dress for the smaller celebration are efforts to comply with Sedgwick County guidelines.

“This time we decided so that we’re not out deposits, we’re doing it on a private property on one of our family member’s land. So I feel like I planned two weddings in the past year,” Brubaker said.

The bride to be said it’s a day by day situation; unsure what new restrictions may arise. Rental coordinator at the Cowtown Museum, Vanessa Golden shares that uncertainty.

“When it first came in, we had to cancel a lot of the weddings. With it resurfacing, we’re now rescheduling into 2021,” said Golden.

According to Golden, the Great Room’s last rental was back in December and isn’t sure when the next rental will be.

“We’d have all our tables out, they’d all be decorated and people would be bustling around getting everything ready,” said Golden. “I’m sad because it’s always so beautiful when it’s all done up and we don’t get to see that and help people have their special day.”

