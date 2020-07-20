Chance for rain/thunder through midweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that chances for showers and storms will continue through midweek, then warmer temperatures and sunshine return to the area. An occasional strong storm or two is possible, but many areas should escape the threat of severe storms.

Storms will be scattered heading into Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will drop back into the 60s and 70s, and due to the clouds and expected rain on Tuesday, temperatures will be held down in the 80s for central and eastern Kansas. It may be a little warmer across western Kansas with highs near 90.

Another chance for scattered storms will setup for Tuesday night, but not all areas will receive the rain. Wednesday could have some storms in northern Kansas, but they become more isolated and temperatures are expected to be warmer midweek. Highs will be reaching the lower 90s Wednesday.

Expect mid 90s for the second half of the week with much of the state drying out and seeing more sunshine.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; scattered storms. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: AM storms, then becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 10-15. High: 87.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy; scattered storms late. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 72.

Wed: High: 91 Decreasing clouds

Thu: High: 93 Low: 74 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 95 Low: 75 Mostly sunny

Sun: High: 95 Low: 76 Mostly sunny

Mon: High: 97 Low: 77 Mostly sunny. Chance of overnight storms.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.