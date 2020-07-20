Advertisement

Decision to delay reopening schools now up to Kansas board of education

By Shawn Loging
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday she would await a vote from the Kansas Board of Education to sign an executive order to delay reopening Kansas schools until after Labor Day.

Executive order 20-58 would halt all in-person instruction in schools from August 10 to September 8. This includes sports and extracurricular activities. Schools could proceed with enrollment, student placement testing, and instruction for students concurrently enrolled in college classes.

State board members said in the last five days, they have been inundated with messages, emails and phone calls from thousands of Kansans expressing both support and opposition to the governor’s order to delay the start of public schools.

“Those of you that tell me that you are afraid to go back to school because you’re afraid that you’re going to be impacted by the virus, they’re right. Those of you that are telling me that we have to open schools immediately for the social-emotional wellbeing of our students, they’re right, but those are incompatible positions,” said Kansas State BOE Member, representing District 9, Jim Porter.

Porter and Board Chair Kathy Busch said in addition to other homework they’re completing, they have reached out to school administrators and local medical and mental health providers.

“I’ve been talking to the superintendents in my district and I’ve either gotten emails from or spoken to all of them in getting their feedback,” said Busch.

“I want to know, as of the day that we make a decision, what is the current status in Kansas, what is the direction we’re going,” said Porter.

Board members have also requested Dr. Lee Norman, the secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, attend a special meeting set for Wednesday at 10 a.m.

A number of Kansas teacher unions and education associations said they are in support of the governor’s executive order saying more time is needed to prepare for the upcoming school year.

“When we return to school is important, what’s really important is how we return to school. These orders say let’s take the time necessary to gather our materials,” said Marcus Baltzell, Director of Communications of the Kansas National Education Association (KNEA).

The KSBOE said it will only be taking up the order delaying the start of the school year. Board members said a second order signed by Gov. Kelly on Monday that will require face masks in all Kansas schools, social distancing and temperature checks does not fall under their jurisdiction.

If you want to weigh-in on the decision, the Kansas State Department of Education is collecting public comment before the special meeting on Wednesday. You have until Tuesday to submit your input which will be a part of the public record.

