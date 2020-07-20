FactFinder 12 fact checks new PAC’s claims against U.S. Senate candidate Roger Marshall

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A political action committee that formed less than one month ago is spending tens of thousands of dollars in ads ahead of the August Republican primary that will decide who represents the GOP on November’s ballot in the race to replace Pat Roberts in the U.S. Senate.

One of the recent ads in clear opposition to Senate candidate and current U.S. Representative Roger Marshall is paid for by the recently-formed Sunflower State PAC.

The first claim is that Marshall “has taken thousands of dollars from the drug industry, including opioid manufacturers.”

According to records from the Federal Election Commission, that’s a fact. Marshall has received money to aid in his campaign from members of the pharmaceutical industry, including from Pfizer, Inc. PAC, which is run by Pfizer employees. Pfizer does manufacture opioids.

The follow-up claim says, “So it’s no surprise Marshall voted to give drug companies $76 billion in tax breaks.”

This claim refers to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. This altered the tax-filing process for everyone and also provided tax cuts that did benefit pharmaceutical companies, tax cuts that some financial analyst firms have estimated, add up to about $76 billion. Mentioned in those estimates are big companies like Pfizer, Celgene and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Each has contribution connections to Marshall.

That said, no House Democrats voted in favor of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and only 12 Republicans voted against it.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.