Harvey County confirms eight new cases of COVID-19

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing(COVID)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Health Department has announced eight new cases of COVID-19 in the county. Officials say they are all in home isolation and the Health Department will continue to monitor them, as well as follow up with close contacts.

The new cases include:

  • A female in her 60s. This case is under investigation.
  • A female in her 40s. She was in contact with a known active case.
  • A female in her 20s. She was in contact with a known active case.
  • A female in her 20s. She was in contact with a known active case.
  • A male in his 40s. He was in contact with a known active case. He has already met recovery criteria.
  • A male in his 30s. This case is under investigation.
  • A male in his 30s. This case is under investigation.
  • A male in his 20s. He had known out-of-state travel.

So far, Harvey County has confirmed 116 COVID-19 cases. That includes 112 confirmed and four probable cases. There are 37 known active cases in Harvey County, one of them remains hospitalized.

The County says 2,890 tests have been conducted in Harvey County.

