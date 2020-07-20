Advertisement

Kansas reports more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,369 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and eight new deaths. Only three counties in Kansas report no cases of the virus.

Of the total 261,531 tests taken, 238,197 have come back negative.

The percent of positive tests currently sits at 9.7%. It’s a lower rate than what the state reported going into the weekend (10.4% on Friday, 11.7% on Saturday and 11.4% on Sunday).

A major concern as the number of cases rise continues to be hospital beds. According to KDHE, 34% of ICU beds are currently available. Of the 895 total beds, 111 are being used by COVID-19 patients. As for ventilators, 831 are available and 21 are being used for COVID-19 patients.

