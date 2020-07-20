Advertisement

Keanu Reeves making debut as comic book writer

Keanu Reeves is co-writing a 12-issue comic book series called “BRZRKR.” The first issue comes out in October.
Keanu Reeves is co-writing a 12-issue comic book series called “BRZRKR.” The first issue comes out in October.(Source: Boom! Studios/CNN/Pool)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Keanu Reeves is an actor, musician and film producer. Now he’s venturing into a new artistic world: comic books.

He’s teamed up with Matt Kindt, a New York Times bestselling graphic novelist, to co-write a 12-issue comic book series.

It’s called “Berzerker,” but spelled “BRZRKR.” It’s about a violent demigod who’s been wandering the Earth, searching for answers about his existence.

Reeves says he’s loved comics since he was a kid, and they’ve been a significant influence on him artistically.

He says the project is a “dream come true.”

The first issue comes out in print and digital on Oct. 7.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Man who inspired ‘White Boy Rick’ released from custody

Updated: 27 minutes ago
A Detroit-area man whose decades in prison for drug dealing and work as an FBI informant inspired the movie “White Boy Rick” was released from custody Monday in Florida, his first steps of freedom since he was a teenager.

National Politics

Georgia Dems choose state chair to replace Lewis on ballot

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Georgia Democrats announced on Monday a list of five finalists who are under consideration to replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot.

Coronavirus

Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
President Donald Trump insisted “good things” were underway on the next COVID-19 aid package Monday as he met with Republican congressional leaders, but new divisions between the Senate GOP and the White House posed fresh challenges as the crisis worsened and emergency relief was expiring.

National

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” the protest was organized by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities.

National Politics

Trump: White House coronavirus briefings are returning

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump said coronavirus briefings from the White House are returning this week.

Latest News

News

Kansas reports more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,369 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and eight new deaths. Only three counties in Kansas report no cases of the virus.

National

Man found dead may be linked to shooting at NJ federal judge’s house

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maryclaire Dale
Investigators are examining a possible connection between the shooting and the body of a man found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Sullivan County, New York, a law enforcement official said.

National

NJ gov. calls shooting of judge's family 'horrific crime'

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy talks about the shooting at a federal judge's home that took the life of her 20-year-old son.

National

Bahamas bans US travelers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis has announced new travel bans which will prevent people in the U.S. from traveling to the Caribbean country.

Coronavirus

UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARIA CHENG
In research published Monday in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55 that lasted at least two months after they were immunized.