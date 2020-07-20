Advertisement

Local leaders remember Civil Rights activist, Congressman John Lewis

Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the country continues to mourn the death of civil rights activist and Congressman John Lewis – for some in Wichita – the loss hits closer to home.

Wichita’s Charles McAfee – one of the most prominent Black architects in United States history – knew and befriended the civil rights leader during his time working in Atlanta, with their offices being across the street from one another.

“John never had an ego and anytime you ever met him you knew that he didn’t have an ego he was just who he was,” McAfee said.

When he heard the news of his friend's death, he says it broke his heart.

“I didn’t hardly sleep that night,” McAfee said. “I stayed up flipping channels listening to what everyone was talking about and I had tears rolling down my eyes - I felt sorry for all of us.”

Lewis was the last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activist group led by Martin Luther King Jr.

He led protesters in the Bloody Sunday march in Selma, where police beat him, fracturing his skull, an incident that played a big role in the passing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

When McAfee met Lewis two decades later, he could still see the scars.

“We were on a flight going somewhere together and I could still see the scar on his head.”

McAfee said throughout the obstacles he faced in his own career as a black architect, having Lewis as a friend helped.

“It would always give me so much support to know someone like John.”

He said while he’s devastated by the loss, he’s encouraged by the young leaders continuing the movement.

“There are so many people out there - there are a bunch of young stars out there,” McAfee said.

For others, Lewis’ life is an inspiration. Wichita Councilman Brandon Johnson visited Lewis’ office but never got to meet him.

“He fought hard as an activist and then he got into office and tried to make change there and for me it seems like I’m in that space now as an activist and then getting into office,” Johnson said.

Lewis was elected to congress in 1986 and served as the representative for Georgia’s Fifth District until his death.

“I’m just going to keep up that fight and push for change and, as he said, I like how he phrases it – ‘I will be in good trouble as much as possible standing for what is right and if I get arrested again, I will have a smile on my face like he did because I know I’m on the right side of history.’”



