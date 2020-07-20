Advertisement

Now over COVID-19, Wesley ER doctor emphasizes importance of testing

ER doctor at Wesley Medical Center is back to work after returning to health following COVID-19 diagnosis.
ER doctor at Wesley Medical Center is back to work after returning to health following COVID-19 diagnosis.
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dr. Mark Mosley knew he needed to get tested for COVID-19 after feeling sick at work in the Wesley Medical Center ER. Earlier this month, he was the first ER doctor at Wesley to test positive for the virus.

“I am probably one of the more careful people at works, so I was the guy that would come in early and wipe down my desk and chair and let it dry,” Dr. Mosley said. “I had different shoes I kept at the hospital, clothes. I did everything right.”

It wasn’t enough. After two weeks of quarantine, he said he’s feeling better and is back to work. Knowing how easily the virus can spread and how even those who take precautions can catch it is why Dr. Mosley said testing is so important.

Recently, the FDA approved “batch” or “pool” testing which allows samples from multiple people to be used for one test.

“In your fire department or police department or ER or EMS system, if it runs rampant through them, now you are in a bad situation because they can’t be replaced in Wichita, Kansas,” Dr. Mosley said.

He said keeping these essential, frontline workers healthy is key, and while many can’t be on the front lines helping, he said you shouldn’t underestimate a few easy things you can do that can make a big difference.

“Your life can have meaning by saving other people’s lives by doing something so very simple right now. It’s not hard to be a hero right now. It’s called wearing a mask. Stay six feet away and save a life,” he said.

