Sedgwick County receives funding from CARES Act to distribute throughout community

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sedgwick County received federal money to further help people and businesses in the community. The assistance is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The Sedgwick County Commission on Monday approved $30 million “to address costs in the community associated with the public health emergency,” the county said. “After receiving input from stakeholders across the county, a spending plan was created that focuses on four core areas: municipal assistance, public health, social services (and) educational assistance.”

Interested organizations can apply for funding online at Sedgwick County’s website. The county said funds can be used to reimburse spending due to COVID-19 that has occurred since March 1 and anticipated COVID-19 spending through Dec. 30.

“To meet federal guidelines, the spending must be COVID-19 related, the spending must have been done outside of the organization’s normal budget, and the funding cannot be used to make up lost revenue,” Sedgwick County said.

Eligible costs include personal protection equipment, thermometers and other screening equipment, equipment needed to accommodate teleworking, communication and community outreach to inform about public health guidance, and payroll costs for an organization’s staff “substantially dedicated to COVID-19 response activities.”

You can find further information on the available funds and eligibility by emailing sedgwickcares@sedgwick.gov or calling 316-660-7148.

