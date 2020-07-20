Stormy start to the work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a stalled frontal boundary, which brought the cooler conditions to Kansas on Sunday, will remain the focal point for shower and storm development the next couple of days.

Expect morning storms, mainly north of Wichita, to diminish in both coverage and intensity leaving us mostly quiet through midday. Additional storms are expected to ignite after 3 PM and become more numerous this evening. Some of the storms may be strong producing damaging wind gusts and hail, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

After the storms come to a stop late tonight, more activity is possible Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. However, the frontal boundary responsible for the storm development should move out and/or fade away leaving us dry with a warming trend later this week into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mix of sun and clouds; afternoon storms possible. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 91.

Tonight: Evening showers and storms; then mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds; breezy at times. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered storms. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 73.

Wed: High: 92. Low: 74. Showers early; then clearing.

Thu: High: 93. Low: 75. Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 94. Low: 75. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 94. Low: 74. Sunny.

Sun: High: 95. Low: 75. Sunny.

