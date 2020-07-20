Wichita man, 62, accused of attempting to kidnap 10-year-old boy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police arrest a man accused of trying to kidnap a 10-year-old boy on South Broadway. According to police, the incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Quik Trip in the 700 block of S. Broadway.

When police got there, they talked with a 10-year-old boy who says he was walking on the sidewalk nearby and a man approached him on foot, made sexually explicit comments, then grabbed him by the arm.

The boy was able to break free and run to the QT for help. Police say he suffered only minor injuries.

Police investigated the incident and determined 62-year-old Webb Ketcherside was involved in the incident. He was arrested at his apartment on S. Water without incident.

Ketcherside was booked on charges of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and attempted aggravated kidnapping.

Police are asking for your help investigating the case, if you have any information, you’re asked to call detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Police say cases like this are rare, and they commended the boy for his bravery in running for help.

They provided the following information for parents to share with their children:

Speak about safety issues;

Practice what you talk about;

Teach children it is better to get out of a dangerous situation than be polite;

Children tell a trusted adult before you go anywhere; and

If possible, don’t walk alone but with a friend or a trusted person.

