Advertisement

Wichita teachers gather to voice safety concerns with upcoming school year

Teachers with Wichita Public Schools express concerns about returning to school as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Sedgwick County.
Teachers with Wichita Public Schools express concerns about returning to school as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Sedgwick County.(kwch)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Wichita Public Schools teachers gathered Monday, voicing concerns about the upcoming school year. Many say it’s not safe to teach in the classroom with the number of active COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County. As of Monday, the county reported 1,671 active cases.

The teachers gathered Monday have questions they fell are going unanswered. The district said there aren’t many answers right now, but it’s working to come up with a plan to give teachers and parents peace of mind.

The district said it will release its final plan in the coming weeks, but it has to wait on guidance from the state board of education. The board this week is expected to decide whether or not to go along with Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order to delay the start of school until after Labor Day.

Some guidance in place from the state includes plans for temperature checks, mask-wearing for middle-and-high-school students, spaced-out desks in classrooms, and changes to the lunchroom set up and options for students.

With so many unknowns some gathered Monday said classes need to start online first, then gradually work toward in-person schooling.

“The second it’s safe, I want back in my classroom. I want my kids. I want them near me. I want to see them to know that they’re doing okay. I hate doing it online, but I don’t want to die,” Wichita teacher Sara Koehen said. “I don’t want that kid to die.”

As it works toward a plan for the school year set to start in a few weeks, USD 259 asks for patience.

“If we came out with an exact decision today, it may have to change, and that’s why we’re providing general guidance to people and telling them as we get closer to the start of school, then we’ll be able to be more specific,” said USD 259 Director of Safety and Environmental Services Terri Moses.

Wichita Public Schools said it understands the concerns and is looking at every option to try to keep everyone safe.

“Certainly, we’re looking at options in regards to teachers’ assignments. We’re looking at options in regards to student learning and those three options that we’ve talked about a lot are in-person, remote and virtual, and we’re going to work both with our stands and our staff in finding the best to pair those together to meet the needs of our community,” Moses said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sedgwick County receives funding from CARES Act to distribute throughout community

Updated: 1 hour ago
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sedgwick County received federal money to further help people and businesses in the community. The assistance is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

News

Shawnee Co. DA responds to Watkins’ motion to remove him from case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County District Attorney’s office has filed a response in court after Rep. Steve Watkins filed a motion to have him removed from his voter fraud case.

VOD Recordings

Stress, weight gain from COVID-19 pandemic driving more to join gyms

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Kansas reports more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,369 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and eight new deaths. Only three counties in Kansas report no cases of the virus.

Latest News

News

Gov. Laura Kelly to sign executive order to delay reopening Kansas schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Governor Laura Kelly will sign two executive orders related to the upcoming school year on Monday.

News

Wichita man, 62, accused of attempting to kidnap 10-year-old boy

Updated: 5 hours ago
The boy was able to break free and run for help.

News

Where's Shane? Exploration Place pt. 5

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Where's Shane? Exploration Place pt. 4

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Harvey County confirms eight new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
There are 37 known active cases in Harvey County.

News

Where's Shane? Exploration Place pt. 3

Updated: 7 hours ago