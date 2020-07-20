WPD needs help searching for missing man with dementia

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking for help in locating a 69-year-old man with dementia.

Robert White went missing from a residence around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of 17th Street North. Police said he is believed to be on foot.

White is 5′10″ and 180 pounds - he was last seen wearing a brown shirt with a white skeleton on the front and blue jean shorts.

Those who see White or know where he is are asked to call 911.

