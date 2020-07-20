Advertisement

WPD needs help searching for missing man with dementia

Robert White went missing from a residence in the 1300 block of W. 17th Street North Sunday night.
Robert White went missing from a residence in the 1300 block of W. 17th Street North Sunday night.(Wichita Police Department)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking for help in locating a 69-year-old man with dementia.

Robert White went missing from a residence around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of 17th Street North. Police said he is believed to be on foot.

White is 5′10″ and 180 pounds - he was last seen wearing a brown shirt with a white skeleton on the front and blue jean shorts.

Those who see White or know where he is are asked to call 911.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brides of 2020 frustrated with repeated COVID-19 postponement

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Numerous brides with weddings planned in the spring or summer of 2020 postponed ceremonies to the fall due to COVID-19 concerns.

News

Wedding plans altered as pandemic continues

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

New local business thrives during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago

Business

New local business thrives during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Carolina Loera
While some businesses are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic others are thriving. A new business owner, Desirae White, who owns Stay On Track said she started her business in June, and some of her services, like school workbooks have been on high demand.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler, but storms continue into the work week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Highs will get cooler, but storm chances will continue into the work week.

News

Kansas Shrine Bowl

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT
A total of 2,000 people were allowed in Saturday after for one of the first official football games the U.S. has seen since March.

News

Shots fired during standoff in Reno County

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT
The Reno County Sheriff's Office said the standoff was the result of a domestic disturbance that started the night before.

News

Shrine Bowl offers glimpse of football’s future in Kansas

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith and Ellen Terhune
The 47th annual Shrine Bowl is believed to be just the third official football game in the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Aviation

Spirit AeroSystems to begin voluntary layoffs in Wichita

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
Spirit AeroSystems said it is offering voluntary layoffs to its managers in Wichita.

News

NAACP Youth Leadership Summit

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT
NAACP holds Youth Leadership Summit to teach young people about law, politics, finance, and media.