2020 Wichita Open to be played without spectators

(KWCH)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The 2020 Wichita Open will be played without spectators this September. Organizers announced Tuesday that the move was in response to “the evolving dynamics with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Tournament Director Roy Turner says the longstanding Korn Ferry Tour tournament, which has been held annually at Crestview Country Club since 2001, will be played as scheduled, September 24-27.

All Pro-ams and golf events will take place as scheduled.

“Our priority is, and always will be, to do what is best for the community,” said Turner in a press release. “The tournament will continue to work closely with the PGA TOUR, as well as local, state and federal agencies to ensure the well –being of all who are allowed onsite during tournament week.”

The Wichita Open will be contacting all sponsors with regard to their support and plans for the future.

Next year’s event will take place June 14 - 20.

For more information about the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita’s Youth, please visit WichitaOpen.com.

