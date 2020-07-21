Advertisement

Babysitter charged with murder of missing 2-year-old boy from Philadelphia

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW/CNN) - Nearly two weeks after a 2-year-old boy from Philadelphia was reported missing, police arrested his babysitter and charged her with his murder. Investigators are still searching for the child’s body.

Tianna Parks, 24, faces numerous charges, including murder and abuse of a corpse, in connection with the disappearance and death of 2-year-old King Hill. She was arrested early Monday morning.

“The death of King Hill is an unbearable tragedy that is compounded by Tianna Parks’ actions. This precious baby’s family and community deserve to know how he died. They deserve the opportunity to bury and mourn him with dignity,” said District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Tianna Parks, 24, faces numerous charges, including murder and abuse of a corpse, in connection with the disappearance and death of 2-year-old King Hill.
Tianna Parks, 24, faces numerous charges, including murder and abuse of a corpse, in connection with the disappearance and death of 2-year-old King Hill.(Source: Philadelphia Police/KYW/CNN)

King’s stepfather, Marvin Reese, reported him missing on the night of July 8 after he realized Parks, a friend who had been caring for the toddler for about two weeks, did not have the boy. Police say the last confirmed sighting of King was on July 5.

With the help of the FBI, detectives uncovered cell phone video that they say confirms King was killed. They believe the murder happened well before police were called about his disappearance.

Police developed Parks as a suspect early on in the investigation, saying her story did not check out.

King Hill, 2, was reported missing July 8. Police believe he was murdered before then, but his body has not been recovered.
King Hill, 2, was reported missing July 8. Police believe he was murdered before then, but his body has not been recovered.(Source: Family photos/KYW/CNN)

“Nothing that she told us turned out to be truthful,” said Anthony Voci, chief of the Homicide Unit with the district attorney’s office.

Many questions remain in the case.

"We don't right now have the mechanism of King Hill's death. We don't know the date of his death, and we don't know the location of his death, nor do we know where Miss Parks disposed of his body. But we know, based on the evidence that we have, that he was in fact killed by Miss Parks," Voci said.

King’s body has not yet been recovered. His mother, Amber Hill, said Sunday that detectives informed her the body may never be found.

“I can’t even get his body. Whatever she was doing to him, I can’t even get his body. It’s messing my whole family up,” Hill said.

Police are asking anyone who might know where the toddler’s body is located to contact them.

Copyright 2020 KYW, Philadelphia Police, Family photos via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

As Philadelphia police search for toddler's remains, babysitter charged with murder

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
With the help of the FBI, detectives uncovered cell phone video that they say confirms the 2-year-old boy was killed. They believe the murder happened well before he was reported missing.

Education

Goddard Board of Education discusses specifics about returning to school

Updated: 1 hours ago
Goddard Board of Education hears possible re-opening procedures from Goddard Superintendent Dr. Henry.

News

Pediatricians weigh in on proposed face-mask guidelines for Kansas schools

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Goddard school board meets to discuss reopening plan

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

National

Federal agents, local streets: A ‘red flag’ in Oregon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday in yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, officials said.

Education

Pediatricians weigh in on proposed face-mask guidelines for Kansas schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
Governor Laura Kelly's executive order requiring masks for all students, faculty, staff, and visitors at public and private K-12 schools doesn't follow the recommendations from the Kansas COVID Workgroup for Kids, a guide endorsed by Kansas pediatricians.

News

Derby school district releases draft of plan for start of school year

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

From Wichita hospital, man shares story after COVID-19 ‘went through whole family'

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Caroline Elliott
Mark Miles shares his story from the COVID unit at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.

Education

Derby school district releases draft of plan for start of school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
School districts across Kansas continue to work toward plans for education this fall as they wait for a final decision from the state board of education on when the first day of school can happen. Monday, Derby Public Schools released a draft of its return-to-school plan which was discussed at Monday night’s school board meeting.

National

UPDATE: Governor says he would likely pardon the St. Louis couple charged for pulling, waving guns at protest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JIM SALTER
St. Louis’ top prosecutor has charged a white husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion.