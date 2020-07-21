Advertisement

Derby school district releases draft of plan for start of school year

The Derby school district released a first draft of its plan to start the 2020-21 school year.
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - School districts across Kansas continue to work toward plans for education this fall as they wait for a final decision from the state board of education on when the first day of school can happen. Monday, Derby Public Schools released a draft of its return-to-school plan which was discussed at Monday night’s school board meeting.

More than 160 educators worked to put together the plan in a process that started in March. As it’s in its first draft, changes may come. For now, however, the plan meets state guidelines as they currently sit.

With putting the plan together, the group collected information from the school district’s staff, parents, and students on how to proceed with education this fall. Some of the information-gathering questions centered around what education may look like, and comfort levels from of staff, parents, and students.

Most of the parents surveyed said they want to see an in-person option, about 13 percent said they would prefer remote learning, while 24 percent said they’d prefer a hybrid option for their students to learn. Concerns include how the situation would be handled if someone at the school tests positive for COVID-19, as well as making sure enhanced cleaning protocols can be followed to help protect people inside the school buildings.

The task force who put the plan together came up with a few options for learning. Having classes in-person is being considered within state guidelines including face masks, temperature checks, and time for hand washing or hand sanitizing every hour.

With the remote-learning option, the task force said it would supply students with cybersecurity training and hotspots to help families with a lack of internet support. The district would provide iPads for kindergarten through second-grade students and Chromebooks for older students.

Lunches would be available in all three options (in-person, remote, and hybrid) for students whether they be in-person or pick up meals through grab-and-go lines. With the learning plans, students would be able to participate in athletics, even if they choose to take part in online learning. This is in line with KSHSAA guidelines.

Monday night’s meeting covered instructional, delivery, and operational guidelines. Discussion is expected to continue ahead of Wednesday’s Kansas State Board of Education meeting.

