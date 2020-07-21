Drying out; getting a bit hotter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that chances for storms will be winding down during the middle of the week. Temperatures will be inching up as the week continues, but it’s not anything out of the ordinary for July. It will however, be very humid and that will force heat indices to climb to very uncomfortable, even dangerous levels.

Overnight, a few isolated storms are possible in the west, but those will fade during the night. Lows will drop back into the 60s and 70s with mostly clear skies. Some patchy fog is possible in central and eastern Kansas. Wednesday afternoon will have highs in the low to mid 90s with south-southeast winds under 15 mph.

Look for temperatures to go up a little more each day for Thursday and Friday. Some afternoon clouds will pop up, but it’s unlikely for any rain to show up over the area. Dry weather should prevail through the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear; patchy fog possible. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 91.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 74.

Thu: High: 92 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 96 Low: 76 Sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 97 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 93 Low: 75 Partly cloudy. Chance for scattered eve. storms

