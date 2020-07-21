Ellis County Commission says ‘no’ to enacting mask mandate

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Recently, several Kansas communities have enacted local orders requiring people to wear face masks in public. Ellis County is not among them. Commissioners there said this week they do not support a local mask mandate. This comes after Kansas Governor Laura Kelly called out the county for failing to enforce a state-level mandate.

The commission met again Monday and continue to recommend that people wear masks, but not formally requiring the public safety practice.

" I think they’re taking into consideration the impact here locally right now and what our numbers are, and they don’t wish to alarm the public and create a situation where folks are scared, and they grow fatigued of having to do certain things that perhaps aren’t warranted here quite yet,” Ellis County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes said.

As of Monday (July 20), the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 90 total COVID-19 cases in Ellis County with just three hospitalizations.

At Monday’s Ellis County Commission meeting, former Fort Hays State University President Dr. Edward Hammond brought up a concern with plans for school to start next month at the university level. He said students have reached out to him and expressed concern about the lack of a mask mandate in the county.

Fort Hays State University will be able to implement its own policies for face masks.

