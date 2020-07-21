Advertisement

Ellis County Commission says ‘no’ to enacting mask mandate

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Recently, several Kansas communities have enacted local orders requiring people to wear face masks in public. Ellis County is not among them. Commissioners there said this week they do not support a local mask mandate. This comes after Kansas Governor Laura Kelly called out the county for failing to enforce a state-level mandate.

The commission met again Monday and continue to recommend that people wear masks, but not formally requiring the public safety practice.

" I think they’re taking into consideration the impact here locally right now and what our numbers are, and they don’t wish to alarm the public and create a situation where folks are scared, and they grow fatigued of having to do certain things that perhaps aren’t warranted here quite yet,” Ellis County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes said.

As of Monday (July 20), the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 90 total COVID-19 cases in Ellis County with just three hospitalizations.

At Monday’s Ellis County Commission meeting, former Fort Hays State University President Dr. Edward Hammond brought up a concern with plans for school to start next month at the university level. He said students have reached out to him and expressed concern about the lack of a mask mandate in the county.

Fort Hays State University will be able to implement its own policies for face masks.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wichita pediatricians discuss study on spread of COVID-19 among children, teens

Updated: 14 minutes ago
More than half of the COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Sedgwick County are now in people younger than 40 and with the school year around the corner, a new study out of South Korea seeks to provide more details about the spread of COVID-19 among teens.

News

City of Wichita looks to privatize Century II

Updated: 36 minutes ago
City of Wichita looks to privatize Century II

News

Boil water advisory issued for Harper County Rural Water District No. 4

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for Harper County RWD 4 public water supply system, located in Harper County.

News

First Congressional District Democratic Primary debate

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Democrats vying for the state's First Congressional District seat go head to head Tuesday night in a debate on WIBW.com.

News

Ellis County votes 'no' to mask mandate

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Ellis County votes 'no' to mask mandate

Latest News

News

Sedgwick County could close, bars night clubs to curb COVID-19

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Sedgwick County could close, bars night clubs to curb COVID-19

Coronavirus

Kansas added to Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order

Updated: 2 hours ago
The City of Chicago on Tuesday announced Kansas as the latest state added to its Emergency Travel Order, the 18th state added to the list.

News

Sen. Pat Roberts endorses Roger Marshall for U.S. Senate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Congressman Roger Marshall picked up a major endorsement Tuesday in his bid for the U.S. Senate.

News

City of Wichita considers option to privatize Century II operations

Updated: 2 hours ago
An option under consideration by the City of Wichita could save some money while shifting responsibilities with a half-century-old performing arts facility that is a staple of the city’s skyline looking over downtown.

Coronavirus

Sedgwick County reports COVID-19 cluster at Kansas Masonic Home

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sedgwick County on Tuesday reported a COVID-19 cluster at the Kansas Masonic Home in Wichita.