First Congressional District Democratic Primary debate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/KWCH) - The Democrats vying for the state’s First Congressional District seat go head to head Tuesday night in a debate on WIBW.com.

Kali Barnett and Christy Cauble Davis meet in a debate, hosted by our sister station KWCH in Wichita.

You can watch it live on WIBW.com at 6:30p.m. The Republican candidates will debate on Wednesday night.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE DEBATE.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.