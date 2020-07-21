Advertisement

First Congressional District Democratic Primary debate

The Democrats vying for the state's First Congressional District seat go head to head Tuesday night in a debate on WIBW.com.
The Democrats vying for the state's First Congressional District seat go head to head Tuesday night in a debate on WIBW.com.
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/KWCH) - The Democrats vying for the state’s First Congressional District seat go head to head Tuesday night in a debate on WIBW.com.

Kali Barnett and Christy Cauble Davis meet in a debate, hosted by our sister station KWCH in Wichita.

You can watch it live on WIBW.com at 6:30p.m. The Republican candidates will debate on Wednesday night.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE DEBATE.

