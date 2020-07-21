Advertisement

From Wichita hospital, man shares story after COVID-19 ‘went through whole family'

Mark Miles shares story from COVID unit at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita
By Caroline Elliott
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mark Miles shares his story from the COVID unit at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.

“I didn’t know that I had not only COVID, but also pneumonia. And that was part of the problem where I wasn’t getting oxygen at home. I didn’t know I wasn’t getting it. But I was hallucinating and sick and all the coughing and coughing, it was horrendous,” Miles said.

Miles tested positive for COVID-19 days after his father’s funeral—the gathering would spread the virus to 17 family members and the pastor at the funeral service.

“We just didn’t know that somebody there had COVID and we passed it around. All but one of my family members got COVID. I’ve got a 95-year-old, Aunt Jane who now has COVID. And so, you know, this touches a lot of people, people you love. And you don’t want to see hurt. And so, it’s certainly about others, and not about ourselves,” Miles said.

After nearly two weeks of severe symptoms, the virus sent the 64-year-old to the hospital. Miles said he was healthy before he contracted the virus.

From his hospital bed, the patient warns others, it could happen to any family.

"There was no arrogance in our family about this, we just didn't even give it a consideration. And in this particular situation. It got everybody. I mean, it went through our whole family."

This is just one story out of Sedgwick County hospitals. According to the Sedgwick County Health Department, right now there are more than 50 hospitalizations, and more than half are in ICU.

