Goddard Board of Education discusses specifics about returning to school

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While schools wait for final word on when classes can begin, they aren’t waiting to start talking about all of the challenges, concerns, and changes that need to happen before students are allowed back in school.

It was just a work session Monday for Goddard’s Board of Education but an important one to talk about how to safely re-open school this fall.

Dr. Justin Henry, Superintendent of Goddard Schools said, “What percent of our elementary families would need a place for their child to be every day? And in our case, it was about 50-50 each elementary school.”

Dr. Henry said everyone wants their child to be able to return to school safely, and there are a lot of questions.

“Before you even get into the academic piece, what about the operational piece,” asked Dr. Henry. “How’s transportation impacted? How’s foodservice impacted? How are you going to deliver special education services? How are you going to make sure that if you have a positive case, you know who the other students are who could be impacted?”

The board talked about staggered entry times and locations, as well as dismissal and a three-block school day.

“It’s a lot different if I only transition classes two or three times a day with 20 students versus if I did that 7 times. Now I’m interacting with 140 students,” said Dr. Henry.

The board is also waiting for recommendations from KSHSAA on what sports will look like.

In a survey done between both Goddard elementary school families, Dr. Henry said 50 percent would need a place to send their kid during the day.

The board will announce the final plan to parents on July 31st and it needs to know from parents as they enroll; what form of schooling do they want their kids to participate in. Either entirely virtual or fully on-sight and will they need bus transportation.

