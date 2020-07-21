Advertisement

Kansas added to Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Chicago on Tuesday announced Kansas as the latest state added to its Emergency Travel Order, the 18th state added to the list.

The order directs “anyone entering or returning to Chicago from states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases to quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state,” the city said. “This includes both Chicago residents returning from travel to a designated state, and travelers arriving in Chicago from a designated state.”

Other states on the list include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

The city explained that the order applies to states that have a case rate greater than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. Kansas is among states with 15 to 20 new cases per 100,000. Kansas’ inclusion with the order begins Friday at 12:01 a.m. Friday (July 24).

