Man arrested in connection with two Wichita shootings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police have made an arrest in two recent shootings.

31-year-old Isaac Pile was booked on four counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal damage to property stemming from those two shooting investigations.

The first incident happened around 1:00 a.m. on June 23. Police responded to a shooting call at the Afton Motel in the 800 block of S. Broadway. When they got there, they found three people - two men, ages 26 and 50, along with a 25-year-old woman, who had been shot. They were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The three told police they heard shots outside of the motel, and were shot as they exited their rooms to see what was going on.

Then, days later, at 2:30 a.m. on June 27, police responded to a shooting call at Lincoln and Broadway. As they got to the scene, they learned a 32-year-old man had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Investigators learned the man, another man and a woman were leaving El Farol Rojo, which is a club on S. Broadway, when someone fired several shots. One of the shots struck the victim.

Police say “through diligent investigation, evaluation of evidence and interviewing witnesses,” they were able to determine Pile was involved in both shootings.

He was arrested without incident Monday, July 20.

Anyone with further information on these cases is asked to contact police.

