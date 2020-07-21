Advertisement

Man hurt in late-night shooting

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries overnight.

It happened in the 1600 block of N. Erie at around 11:30 p.m., Monday. Police in the area heard what they believed were gunshots, and started to investigate. A short time later, police got a call from a woman who said her son was shot.

Police found a man with serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are still looking into what happened, and no arrests have been made. But, police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

Police are interviewing eyewitnesses and have a description of a car that may have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.

