Man requests prayers for small Kansas town hit hard by COVID-19

LOGAN, Kan. (KWCH) - The Phillips County Health Department confirmed its fifth and sixth deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.

The news comes as a Facebook post from a Logan, Kan. native continues to go viral.

Andy Stanton posted his prayer request on July 12 and said his hometown had been hit hard by coronavirus. The post now has more than 3,600 shares.

The local health department said there have been 39 cases of COVID-19 and 20 cases are currently active.

Stanton said the local nursing home has 35 residents and more than half of them have tested positive for COVID-19, along with many staff members.

The health department confirmed the latest deaths, were a 71-year-old and a 90-year-old man, both residents at the Logan Manor.

“There have been four deaths [not including the 5th and 6th on Monday] in the nursing home in the past week. Other people in the community have tested positive, also. More than half of the population of Logan is over 50 years old - with more than half of that over 65 years old,” said Stanton. “Please extend your prayers to the 500+ residents and all of the extended families of Logan. Our little town is hurting right now.”

Gov. Laura Kelly mentioned Stanton’s post in her briefing on Monday, prefacing that COVID-19 is not just affecting urban areas.

UPDATE: Thanks to everyone for their prayers and their shares of this post. The Kansas City Star contacted me this week... Posted by Andy Stanton on Sunday, July 12, 2020

Phillips County health officials said one staff member at Logan Manor tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Close contacts of the positive staff member have been identified and will be monitored for symptoms by Phillips County Health Department Staff and in accordance with KDHE requirements.

The county said it will continue to work with the community and with Logan Manor to mitigate the spread of the virus as well as keep the residents and staff safe.

