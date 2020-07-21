Pediatricians weigh in on proposed face-mask guidelines for Kansas schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly's executive order requiring masks for all students, faculty, staff, and visitors at public and private K-12 schools doesn't follow the recommendations from the Kansas COVID Workgroup for Kids, a guide endorsed by Kansas pediatricians.

The recommendation exempted children under 12 from wearing a mask.

“We were not recommending it for the younger age group based on data saying those kids were not spreading it or picking it up at the same rate as the older kids,” said pediatrician Gretchen Homan. “There are also developmental concerns that they don’t have the capability to do it safely.”

Homan is a pediatrician at Wesley, she's also a part of the Kansas COVID Workgroup for Kids.

“They’ll want to see them and touch them and exchange them and that’s going to have the exact opposite effect that we want,” said Homan.

Under Governor Kelly's order, individuals are exempted from wearing a mask while eating or drinking, if under five, hard of hearing or deaf, or during activities that can't be conducting safely with a mask.

Homan says while they didn’t recommend children under 12 wear a mask, it is safe and effective if worn properly.

"A healthy, normal child can safely wear a mask," said Homan. " It will take some getting used to in terms of the feeling of having it on and breathing through it for sure."

She said it will be essential for families and schools to teach kids how to properly wear the mask.

While she doesn't exactly agree with children under twelve wearing masks, she said if it's going to help open schools, she's in support.

“It’s a compromise between what is appropriate and the capabilities of a person at a certain age and developmental stage versus overall public health and safety,” said Homan. “We definitely support schools reopening in the safest way possible.”

