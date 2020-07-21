Safety plans for Kansas schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As Kansas schools prepare to reopen for the fall of 2020, all of them have been working on how students and staff can safely return to the classroom.

Gov. Laura Kelly has mandated that masks be worn in schools at all times with a few restrictions, temperatures be taken for anyone entering a school, and students and staff wash their hands when arrive at school and sanitize every hour after.

On top of this mandate, each school and district has been working on its own safety precaution. Find your school’s safety plan in the table below.

