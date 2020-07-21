Safety plans for Kansas schools
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As Kansas schools prepare to reopen for the fall of 2020, all of them have been working on how students and staff can safely return to the classroom.
Gov. Laura Kelly has mandated that masks be worn in schools at all times with a few restrictions, temperatures be taken for anyone entering a school, and students and staff wash their hands when arrive at school and sanitize every hour after.
On top of this mandate, each school and district has been working on its own safety precaution. Find your school’s safety plan in the table below.
Kansas Schools COVID-19 Information
Click on the range for your School District COVID Information
USD 101-250
|USD
|Name
|City
|County
|Website
|102
|USD 102 Cimarron-Ensign
|Cimarron
|Gray
|School COVID Information
|103
|USD 103 Cheylin
|Bird City
|Cheyenne
|School COVID Information
|105
|USD 105 Atwood
|Atwood
|Rawlins
|School COVID Information
|106
|USD 106 Western Plains
|Ransom
|Ness
|School COVID Information
|107
|USD 107 Rock Hills
|Mankato
|Jewell
|School COVID Information
|109
|USD 109 Republic Co.
|Belleville
|Republic
|School COVID Information
|110
|USD 110 Thunder Ridge Schools
|Kensington
|Smith
|School COVID Information
|112
|USD 112 Central Plains
|Holyrood
|Ellsworth
|School COVID Information
|200
|USD 200 Greeley County
|Tribune
|Greeley
|School COVID Information
|205
|USD 205 Bluestem
|Leon
|Butler
|School COVID Information
|206
|USD 206 Remington
|Whitewater
|Butler
|School COVID Information
|208
|USD 208 Wakeeney
|WaKeeney
|Trego
|School COVID Information
|209
|USD 209 Moscow
|Moscow
|Stevens
|School COVID Information
|210
|USD 210 Hugoton
|Hugoton
|Stevens
|School COVID Information
|211
|USD 211 Norton
|Norton
|Norton
|School COVID Information
|212
|USD 212 Northern Valley
|Almena
|Norton
|School COVID Information
|214
|USD 214 Ulysses
|Ulysses
|Grant
|School COVID Information
|215
|USD 215 Lakin
|Lakin
|Kearny
|School COVID Information
|216
|USD 216 Deerfield
|Deerfield
|Kearny
|School COVID Information
|217
|USD 217 Rolla
|Rolla
|Morton
|School COVID Information
|218
|USD 218 Elkhart
|Elkhart
|Morton
|School COVID Information
|219
|USD 219 Minneola
|Minneloa
|Clark
|School COVID Information
|220
|USD 220 Ashland
|Ashland
|Clark
|School COVID Information
|225
|USD 225 Fowler
|Fowler
|Meade
|School COVID Information
|226
|USD 226 Meade
|Meade
|Meade
|School COVID Information
|227
|USD 227 Hodgeman County
|Jetmore
|Hodgeman
|School COVID Information
|237
|USD 237 Smith Center
|Smith Center
|Smith
|School COVID Information
|239
|USD 239 N. Ottawa County
|Minneapolis
|Ottawa
|School COVID Information
|240
|USD 240 Twin Valley
|Bennington
|Ottawa
|School COVID Information
|241
|USD 241 Wallace Co.
|Sharon Springs
|Wallace
|School COVID Information
|242
|USD 242 Weskan
|Weskan
|Wallace
|School COVID Information
USD 251 - 300
|USD
|Name
|City
|County
|Website
|251
|USD 251 N. Lyon Co.
|Americus
|Lyon
|School COVID Information
|252
|USD 252 S. Lyon Co.
|Hartford
|Lyon
|School COVID Information
|253
|USD 253 Emporia
|Emporia
|Lyon
|School COVID Information
|254
|USD 254 Barber Co. N.
|Medicine Lodge
|Barber
|School COVID Information
|255
|USD 255 S. Barber
|Kiowa
|Barber
|School COVID Information
|259
|USD 259 Wichita
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|260
|USD 260 Derby
|Derby
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|261
|USD 261 Haysville
|Haysville
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|262
|USD 262 Valley Center
|Valley Center
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|263
|USD 263 Mulvane
|Mulvane
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|264
|USD 264 Clearwater
|Clearwater
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|265
|USD 265 Goddard
|Goddard
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|266
|USD 266 Maize
|Maize
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|267
|USD 267 Renwick
|Andale
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|268
|USD 268 Cheney
|Cheney
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|269
|USD 269 Palco
|Palco
|Rooks
|School COVID Information
|270
|USD 270 Plainville
|Plainville
|Rooks
|School COVID Information
|271
|USD 271 Stockton
|Stockton
|Rooks
|School COVID Information
|272
|USD 272 Waconda
|Cawker City
|Mitchell
|School COVID Information
|273
|USD 273 Beloit
|Beloit
|Mitchell
|School COVID Information
|274
|USD 274 Oakley
|Oakley
|Logan
|School COVID Information
|275
|USD 275 Triplains
|Winona
|Logan
|School COVID Information
|281
|USD 281 Hill City
|Hill City
|Graham
|School COVID Information
|282
|USD 282 West Elk
|Howard
|Elk
|School COVID Information
|283
|USD 283 Elk Valley
|Longton
|Elk
|School COVID Information
|284
|USD 284 Chase Co
|Cottonwood Falls
|Chase
|School COVID Information
|285
|USD 285 - Cedar Vale
|Cedar Vale
|Chautauqua
|School COVID Information
|286
|USD 286 Sedan
|Sedan
|Chautauqua
|School COVID Information
|288
|USD 288 Central Hgts
|Richmond
|Franklin
|School COVID Information
|291
|USD 291 Grinnell
|Grinnell
|Gove
|School COVID Information
|292
|USD 292 Wheatland
|GrainField
|Gove
|School COVID Information
|293
|USD 293 Quinter
|Quinter
|Gove
|School COVID Information
|294
|USD 294 Oberlin
|Oberlin
|Decatur
|School COVID Information
|297
|USD 297 St. Francis
|St. Francis
|Cheyenne
|School COVID Information
|298
|USD 298 Lincoln
|Lincoln
|Lincoln
|School COVID Information
|299
|USD 299 Sylvan Grove
|Sylvan Grove
|Lincoln
|School COVID Information
|300
|USD 300 Comanche Co.-Coldwater-Protection
|Coldwater
|Comanche
|School COVID Information
USD 301-360
|USD
|Name
|City
|County
|Website
|303
|USD 303 Ness City
|Ness City
|Ness
|School COVID Information
|305
|USD 305 Salina
|Salina
|Saline
|School COVID Information
|306
|USD 306 SE of Saline
|Gypsum
|Saline
|School COVID Information
|307
|USD 307 Ell-Saline
|Brookville
|Saline
|School COVID Information
|308
|USD 308 Hutchinson
|Hutchinson
|Reno
|School COVID Information
|309
|USD 309 Nickerson/S. Hutchinson
|Hutchinson
|Reno
|School COVID Information
|310
|USD 310 Fairfield
|Langdon
|Reno
|School COVID Information
|311
|USD 311 Pretty Prairie
|Pretty Prairie
|Reno
|School COVID Information
|312
|USD 312 Haven
|Haven
|Reno
|School COVID Information
|313
|USD 313 Buhler
|Buhler
|Reno
|School COVID Information
|314
|USD 314 Brewster
|Brewster
|Thomas
|School COVID Information
|315
|USD 315 Colby
|Colby
|Thomas
|School COVID Information
|316
|USD 316 Golden Plains
|Selden
|Sheridan
|School COVID Information
|325
|USD 325 Phillipsburg
|Phillipsburg
|Phillips
|School COVID Information
|326
|USD 326 Logan
|Logan
|Phillips
|School COVID Information
|327
|USD 327 Ellsworth
|Ellsworth
|Ellsworth
|School COVID Information
|331
|USD 331 Kingman-Norwich
|Kingman
|Kingman
|School COVID Information
|332
|USD 332 Cunningham
|Cunningham
|Kingman
|School COVID Information
|333
|USD 333 Concordia
|Concordia
|Cloud
|School COVID Information
|334
|USD 334 Southern Cloud
|Miltonvale
|Cloud
|School COVID Information
|347
|USD 347 Kinsley-Offerle
|Kinsley
|Edwards
|School COVID Information
|349
|USD 349 Stafford
|Stafford
|Stafford
|School COVID Information
|350
|USD 350 St. John-Hudson
|St. John
|Stafford
|School COVID Information
|351
|USD 351 Macksville
|Macksville
|Stafford
|School COVID Information
|352
|USD 352 Goodland
|Goodland
|Sherman
|School COVID Information
|353
|USD 353 Wellington
|Wellington
|Sumner
|School COVID Information
|355
|USD 355 Ellinwood
|Ellinwood
|Barton
|School COVID Information
|356
|USD 356 Conway Springs
|Conway Springs
|Sumner
|School COVID Information
|357
|USD 357 Belle Plaine
|Belle Plaine
|Sumner
|School COVID Information
|358
|USD 358 Oxford
|Oxford
|Sumner
|School COVID Information
|359
|USD 359 Argonia
|Argonia
|Sumner
|School COVID Information
|360
|USD 360 Caldwell
|Caldwell
|Sumner
|School COVID Information
USD 361-400
|USD
|Name
|City
|County
|Website
|361
|USD 361 Anthony-Harper
|Anthony
|Harper
|School COVID Information
|363
|USD 363 Holcomb
|Holcomb
|Finney
|School COVID Information
|366
|USD 366 Yates Center
|Yates Center
|woodson
|School COVID Information
|369
|USD 369 Burrton
|Burrton
|Harvey
|School COVID Information
|371
|USD 371 Montezuma
|Montezuma
|Gray
|School COVID Information
|373
|USD 373 Newton
|Newton
|Harvey
|School COVID Information
|374
|USD 374 Sublette
|Sublette
|Haskell
|School COVID Information
|375
|USD 375 Circle
|Towanda
|Butler
|School COVID Information
|376
|USD 376 Sterling
|Sterling
|Rice
|School COVID Information
|378
|USD 378 Riley County
|Riley
|Riley
|School COVID Information
|379
|USD 379 Clay Center
|Clay Center
|Clay
|School COVID Information
|381
|USD 381 Spearville
|Spearville
|Ford
|School COVID Information
|382
|USD 382 Pratt
|Pratt
|Pratt
|School COVID Information
|383
|USD 383 Manhattan-Ogden
|Manhattan
|Riley
|School COVID Information
|384
|USD 384 Blue Valley (Randolph)
|Randolph
|Riley
|School COVID Information
|385
|USD 385 Andover
|Andover
|Sedgwick & Butler
|School COVID Information
|386
|USD 386 Madison-Virgil
|Madison
|Greenwood
|School COVID Information
|388
|USD 388 Ellis
|Ellis
|Ellis
|School COVID Information
|389
|USD 389 Eureka
|Eureka
|Greenwood
|School COVID Information
|390
|USD 390 Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Greenwood
|School COVID Information
|392
|USD 392 Osborne Co
|Osborne
|Osborne
|School COVID Information
|393
|USD 393 Solomon
|Solomon
|Dickinson
|School COVID Information
|394
|USD 394 Rose Hill
|Rose Hill
|Butler
|School COVID Information
|395
|USD 395 LaCrosse
|LaCrosse
|Rush
|School COVID Information
|396
|USD 396 Douglass
|Douglass
|Butler
|School COVID Information
|397
|USD 397 Centre (Lost Springs)
|Lost Springs
|Marion
|School COVID Information
|398
|USD 398 Peabody-Burns
|Peabody
|Marion
|School COVID Information
|399
|USD 399 Paradise
|Russell
|School COVID Information
|400
|USD 400 Smoky Valley
|Lindsborg
|Mcpherson
|School COVID Information
USD 401-460
|USD
|Name
|City
|County
|Website
|401
|USD 401 Chase-Raymond
|Chase/td>
|Rice
|School COVID Information
|402
|USD 402 Augusta
|Augusta
|Butler
|School COVID Information
|403
|USD 403 Otis-Bison
|Otis
|Rush
|School COVID Information
|405
|USD 405 Lyons
|Lyons
|Rice
|School COVID Information
|407
|USD 407 Russell Co.
|Russell
|Russell
|School COVID Information
|408
|USD 408 Marion
|Marion
|Marion
|School COVID Information
|410
|USD 410 Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Marion
|School COVID Information
|411
|USD 411 Goessel
|Goessel
|Marion
|School COVID Information
|412
|USD 412 Hoxie
|Hoxie
|Sheridan
|School COVID Information
|417
|USD 417 Morris Co.
|Council Grove
|Morris
|School COVID Information
|418
|USD 418 McPherson
|McPherson
|McPherson
|School COVID Information
|419
|USD 419 Canton-Galva
|Canton
|McPherson
|School COVID Information
|422
|USD 422 Kiowa County
|Greensburg
|Kiowa
|School COVID Information
|423
|USD 423 Moundridge
|Moundridge
|McPherson
|School COVID Information
|426
|USD 426 Pike Valley
|Scandia
|Republic
|School COVID Information
|428
|USD 428 Great Bend
|Great Bend
|Barton
|School COVID Information
|431
|USD 431 Hoisington
|Hoisington
|Barton
|School COVID Information
|432
|USD 432 Victoria
|Victoria
|Ellis
|School COVID Information
|435
|USD 435 Abilene
|Abliene
|Dickinson
|School COVID Information
|438
|USD 438 Skyline
|Pratt
|Pratt
|School COVID Information
|439
|USD 439 Sedgwick
|Sedgwick
|Harvey
|School COVID Information
|440
|USD 440 Halstead
|Halstead
|Harvey
|School COVID Information
|443
|USD 443 Dodge City
|Dodge City
|Ford
|School COVID Information
|444
|USD 444-Little River
|Little River
|Rice
|School COVID Information
|448
|USD 448 Inman
|Inman
|Mcpherson
|School COVID Information
|452
|USD 452 Stanton Co
|Johnson
|Stanton
|School COVID Information
|457
|USD 457 Garden City
|Garden City
|Finney
|School COVID Information
|459
|USD 459 Bucklin
|Bucklin
|Ford
|School COVID Information
|460
|USD 460 Hesston
|Hesston
|Harvey
|School COVID Information
461-511
|USD
|Name
|City
|County
|Website
|462
|USD 462 Central
|Burden
|Cowley
|School COVID Information
|463
|USD 463 Udall
|Udall
|Cowley
|School COVID Information
|465
|USD 465 Winfield
|Winfield
|Cowley
|School COVID Information
|466
|USD 466 Scott City
|Scott City
|Scott
|School COVID Information
|467
|USD 467 Leoti
|Leoti
|Wichita
|School COVID Information
|468
|USD 468 Healy
|Healy
|Lane
|School COVID Information
|470
|USD 470 Ark City
|Arkansas
|Cowley
|School COVID Information
|471
|USD 471 Dexter
|Dexter
|Cowley
|School COVID Information
|473
|USD 473 Chapman
|Chapman
|Dickinson
|School COVID Information
|474
|USD 474 Haviland
|Haviland
|Kiowa
|School COVID Information
|476
|USD 476 Copeland
|Copeland
|Gray
|School COVID Information
|477
|USD 477 Ingalls
|Ingalls
|Gray
|School COVID Information
|480
|USD 480 Liberal
|Liberal
|Seward
|School COVID Information
|481
|USD 481 Rural Vista
|White City
|Morris
|School COVID Information
|482
|USD 482 Dighton
|Dighton
|Lane
|School COVID Information
|483
|USD 483 Kismet-Plains
|Plains
|Meade
|School COVID Information
|487
|USD 487 Herington
|Herington
|Dickinson
|School COVID Information
|489
|USD 489 Hays
|Hays
|Ellis
|School COVID Information
|490
|USD 490 El Dorado
|El Dorado
|Butler
|School COVID Information
|492
|USD 492 Flint Hills
|Rosalia
|Butler
|School COVID Information
|494
|USD 494 Syracuse
|Syracuse
|Hamilton
|School COVID Information
|495
|USD 495 Larned
|Larned
|Pawnee
|School COVID Information
|496
|USD 496 Pawnee Heights
|Burdett
|Pawnee
|School COVID Information
|502
|USD 502 Lewis
|Lewis
|Edwards
|School COVID Information
|507
|USD 507 Satanta
|Satanta
|Haskell
|School COVID Information
|509
|USD 509 South Haven
|South Haven
|Sumner
|School COVID Information
|511
|USD 511 Attica
|Attica
|Harper
|School COVID Information
Other Schools
|USD
|Name
|City
|County
|Website
|All Saints Elementary
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|Annoor Islamic School
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|Arkansas City Christian Academy
|Arkansas City
|Cowley
|School COVID Information
|Berean Academy Elbing
|Elbing
|Butler
|School COVID Information
|Bishop Carroll High School
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|Blessed Sacrament Elementary - Wichita
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|Catholic Diosece of Dodge City
|Dodge City
|Ford
|School COVID Information
|Central Christian Academy - Wichita
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|Central Christian School - Hutchinson
|Hutchinson
|Reno
|School COVID Information
|Christ the Savior Academy
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|Classical School of Wichita
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|Cornerstone Classical School
|Salina
|Saline
|School COVID Information
|Elyria Christian School
|McPherson
|McPherson
|School COVID Information
|Faith Lutheran School
|Derby
|sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|Holy Cross Catholic School - Hutchinson
|Hutchinson
|Reno
|School COVID Information
|Holy Family Elementary
|Hays
|Ellis
|School COVID Information
|Holy Name Catholic School - Winfield
|Winfield
|Cowley
|School COVID Information
|Kapaun Mount Carmel High School
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|Life Prep Academy
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|Newton Bible Christian School
|Newton
|Harvey
|School COVID Information
|North Ridge Academy
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|Sacred Heart Catholic School - Dodge City
|Dodge City
|Ford
|School COVID Information
|Sacred Heart Elementary - Ark City
|Arkansas City
|Cowley
|School COVID Information
|Sacred Heart Elementary - Colby
|Colby
|Thomas
|School COVID Information
|Sacred Heart Elementary - Emporia
|Emporia
|Lyon
|School COVID Information
|Sacred Heart Elementary - Ness City
|Ness City
|Ness
|School COVID Information
|Sacred Heart Elementary - Plainville
|Plainville
|Rooks
|School COVID Information
|Sacred Heart Elementary - Pratt
|Pratt
|Pratt
|School COVID Information
|Sacred Heart High School - Salina
|Salina
|Saline
|School COVID Information
|School of the Magdalen
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|School of the Ressurection
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|St. Andrews Elementary - Abilene
|Abilene
|Dickinson
|School COVID Information
|St. Anne Elementary - Wichita
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|St. Anthony's Catholic School - Liberal
|Liberal
|Seward
|School COVID Information
|St. Cecilia Elementary - Haysville
|Haysville
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|St. Dominic Catholic School - Garden City
|Garden City
|Finney
|School COVID Information
|St. Elizabeth Ann Seton - Wichita
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School - Wichita
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|St. James Elementary - Augusta
|Augusta
|Butler
|School COVID Information
|St. Joseph Elementary - Conway Springs
|Conway Springs
|Sumner
|School COVID Information
|St. Joseph Elementary - Ellinwood
|Ellenwood
|Barton
|School COVID Information
|St. Joseph Elementary - McPherson
|McPherson
|McPherson
|School COVID Information
|St. Joseph Elementary - Oakley
|Oakley
|Logan
|School COVID Information
|St. Joseph Elementary - Wichita
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|St. Joseph Ost Catholic School
|Mt. Hope
|Reno
|School COVID Information
|St. Jude Elementary - Wichita
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|St. Margaret Mary Elementary - Wichita
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|St. Mary Elementary - Derby
|Derby
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|St. Mary Elementary - Garden City
|Garden City
|Finney
|School COVID Information
|St. Mary Elementary - Newton
|Newton
|Harvey
|School COVID Information
|St. Mary's Elementary - Salina
|Salina
|Saline
|School COVID Information
|St. Mary's School - Ellis
|Ellis
|Ellis
|School COVID Information
|St. Nicholas Elementary - Kinsley
|Kinsely
|Edwards
|School COVID Information
|St. Patrick Catholic School - Kingman
|Kingman
|Kingman
|School COVID Information
|St. Patrick Elementary - Wichita
|Wichita
|sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|St. Paul Lutheran Elementary - Cheney
|Cheney
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|St. Paul Lutheran Elementary - Haven
|Haven
|Reno
|School COVID Information
|St. Peter Catholic School - Wichita
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|St. Teresa Elementary - Hutchinson
|Hutchinson
|Reno
|School COVID Information
|St. Thomas Aquinas Elementary - Wichita
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|St. Xavier Catholic Schools - Junction City
|Junction City
|geary
|School COVID Information
|Sumner County Academy
|Wellington
|Sumner
|School COVID Information
|Sunrise Christian Academy
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|The Independent School
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|Thomas Moore Prep Marian High
|Hays
|Ellis
|School COVID Information
|Tipton High
|Tipton
|Mitchell
|School COVID Information
|Today's Christian Academy
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|Trinity Catholic High School
|Hutchinson
|Reno
|School COVID Information
|Trinity Lutheran Elementary
|Winfield
|Cowley
|School COVID Information
|Wellington Christian Academy
|Wellington
|Sumner
|School COVID Information
|Wichita Adventist Christian Academy
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|Wichita Catholic Schools
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|Wichita Collegiate School
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|Wichita Montessori School
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|Wichita Trinity Academy
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
College
|USD
|Name
|City
|County
|Website
|Baker University
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|Barclay College
|Haviland
|Kiowa
|School COVID Information
|Barton County Community College
|Great Bend
|Barton
|School COVID Information
|Bethany College
|Lindsborg
|Mcpherson
|School COVID Information
|Bethel College
|School COVID Information
|Butler Community College
|El Dorado
|Butler
|School COVID Information
|Cloud County Community College - Concordia
|Concordia
|School COVID Information
|Colby Community College
|Colby
|Thomas
|School COVID Information
|Cowley College
|Winfield
|Cowley
|School COVID Information
|Dodge City Community College
|Dodge City
|Ford
|School COVID Information
|Emporia State University
|Emporia
|Lyon
|School COVID Information
|Fort Hays State University
|Hays
|Ellis
|School COVID Information
|Friends University
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|Garden City Community College
|Garden City
|Finney
|School COVID Information
|Hesston College
|Hesston
|Harvey
|School COVID Information
|Hutchinson Community College
|Hutchinson
|Reno
|School COVID Information
|Kansas State University
|Manhattan
|Riley
|School COVID Information
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Salina
|Saline
|School COVID Information
|McPherson College
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|National American University
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|Newman University
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|North Central Kansas Technical College - Hays
|Hays
|Ellis
|School COVID Information
|Northwest Kansas Technical College
|Goodland
|Sherman
|School COVID Information
|Pratt Community College
|Pratt
|Pratt
|School COVID Information
|Salina Area Technical College
|Salina
|Saline
|School COVID Information
|Seward County Community College
|Liberal
|Seward
|School COVID Information
|Sterling College
|Sterling
|Rice
|School COVID Information
|Tabor College
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|University of Kansas School of Medicine - Wichita
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|University UMC Wichita
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|Vatterott College
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|Webster University
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|Wichita State University
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|Wichita Technical Institute
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
|WSU Tech
|Wichita
|Sedgwick
|School COVID Information
