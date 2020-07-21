Advertisement

Sedgwick County reports COVID-19 cluster at Kansas Masonic Home

Kansas Masonic Home
Kansas Masonic Home(KWCH)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County on Tuesday reported a COVID-19 cluster at the Kansas Masonic Home in Wichita. The cluster includes 13 cases made up of six staff members and seven residents.

Previously, only staff had tested positive for the disease, according to the county.

All residents are now being moved into private rooms with dedicated staff.

The Kansas Masonic Home states:

Our priority is to provide all residents with exceptional care.  KMH implemented infection control measures in accordance with CMS and CDC guidelines which includes limitations on visitation, screening all staff member prior to working, hand hygiene and staff members and residents wearing facemasks or coverings.  KMH performed two weeks of baseline testing in June with all negative results.  Over the past two weeks KMH has received zero deficiency infection control surveys in both our assisted living and long-term care programs. 

Visitation, which is limited to comfort care scenarios require administrator or director of nursing approval, will continue as per guidance from KDADS.  Our household coordinators are working diligently to ensure residents are still connecting with their loved ones. We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this virus within our community.

“We are working with KMH to contain further spread of COVID-19 at their facility,” said County Health Director Adrienne Byrne. “COVID-19 is especially dangerous for older adults and we want to ensure the health and safety of residents and staff and reduce the spread.”

As with all notifiable diseases, Sedgwick County investigates reports of COVID-19. If a case is identified in a long-term care facility, Sedgwick County recommends that the facility isolate any symptomatic people away from other residents. Residents and staff are tested, either by the Health Department or through the facility. The facility monitors all residents and staff for symptoms. Sedgwick County works with them to ensure all close contacts are identified and are properly quarantined or isolated.

