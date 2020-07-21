Sedgwick County’s top health official recommends more restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County’s local health officer is recommending more restrictions to get the county’s COVID-19 numbers down.
At the county commission workshop on Tuesday, Dr. Garold Minns said a new order needed to be written that would
- Close bars and nightclubs
- Close drinking and eating establishments at 10 p.m.
- Cancel all fairs, parades and festivals
- Limit mass gatherings to 15 or less
- Prohibit venues with the excess capacity of 2,000 or more
- Require businesses to enforce six-feet between patrons that are not of the same household
Dr. Minns said the order would not affect schools, licensed daycares, summer camps or religious institutions.
The order would run concurrently with the county’s current mask order which runs through Sept. 9.
