Sedgwick County’s top health official recommends more restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County’s local health officer is recommending more restrictions to get the county’s COVID-19 numbers down.

At the county commission workshop on Tuesday, Dr. Garold Minns said a new order needed to be written that would

Close bars and nightclubs

Close drinking and eating establishments at 10 p.m.

Cancel all fairs, parades and festivals

Limit mass gatherings to 15 or less

Prohibit venues with the excess capacity of 2,000 or more

Require businesses to enforce six-feet between patrons that are not of the same household

Dr. Minns said the order would not affect schools, licensed daycares, summer camps or religious institutions.

The order would run concurrently with the county’s current mask order which runs through Sept. 9.

