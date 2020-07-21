Advertisement

Sunny stretch of weather on the way.

Weather Forecast: July 21, 2020
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a stalled frontal boundary continues to bring rounds of rain and storms to the state. The morning activity is on the way out, but additional storms will form over northwest Kansas later today and move along the Kansas/Nebraska border tonight.

Like the past few days, the main concern is pockets of heavy rainfall. With more than three inches of rain over parts of Kansas since Sunday, some flooding is possible, especially over central, and northern Kansas. The severe threat is very low, but a few strong storms with gusty wind and small hail cannot be ruled out.

After the storms come to a stop on Wednesday morning, the forecast looks mainly dry into the weekend. Near normal temperatures (lower 90s) today and Wednesday will give way to a warming trend into the weekend. While western Kansas may see triple digit heat, the Wichita area should stay in the 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning showers/storms; then partly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 5-15; gusty. High: 90.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. High: 91.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 73.

Thu: High: 92. Low: 75. Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 94. Low: 75. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 95. Low: 76. Sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 96. Low: 77. Sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 97. Low: 76. Mostly sunny; isolated storms late.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

