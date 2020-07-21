Advertisement

VIDEO: Off-duty officer pulls boy away from approaching shark

The shark got within a few feet
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (Gray News/CNN) – Most people get out of the water when they see a shark.

But an off-duty police officer did just the opposite when he noticed one approaching a boy in the surf.

Off-duty Cocoa Beach police officer Adrian Kosicki was enjoying a walk along the beach with his wife last week when he spied a shark approaching the boy who was on a boogie board.

Kosicki darted into the water, grabbed the boy's board and pulled him to safety.

“We’re certainly not marine biologists, educated and trained to differentiate between the various species of sharks, their respective feeding habits, and aggressiveness near swimmers,” a post on the Cocoa Beach Police & Fire Facebook page said. “We just do what we do best—protect the public from harm.”

OFFICER PULLS BOY FROM CLOSE ENCOUNTER WITH SHARK Cocoa Beach Police Officer Adrian Kosicki was off-duty Thursday...

Posted by Cocoa Beach Police & Fire on Friday, July 17, 2020

Both the officer and the boy will have a special story to tell for years to come.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump excluding those in US illegally from reapportionment count

Updated: 17 minutes ago
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, a move that drew immediate criticism from Democratic officials.f

National

Federal presence in Portland gives protests momentum

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday in yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, officials said.

National Politics

Next virus aid package could easily swell past $1 trillion

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
President Donald Trump’s negotiators fanned out on Capitol Hill Tuesday over a new COVID-19 aid package as divisions between the White House and Senate Republicans pushed talks into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office to deal with the mounting crisis.

National Politics

Trump to hold coronavirus briefing Tuesday

Updated: 20 minutes ago
President Donald Trump pulled the plug on his freewheeling daily coronavirus briefings when they turned into a political liability this spring, but he was reviving them Tuesday, looking to halt a campaign-season erosion of support as new cases spike across the country.

Coronavirus

US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Hackers working with the Chinese government targeted firms developing vaccines for the coronavirus and stole hundreds of millions of dollars worth of intellectual property and trade secrets from companies across the world, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

Latest News

National

DOJ charges Chinese hackers who targeted COVID-19 vaccines

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
DOJ charges Chinese hackers for wide ranging activities including COVID research intrusions.

National

Feds probe men’s rights lawyer in 2nd killing

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Federal investigators are examining whether a suspect in the ambush shooting of a federal judge’s family in New Jersey also killed a fellow men’s rights lawyer in California, a law enforcement official said.

News

Meritrust: Preparing for Back to School shopping season

Updated: 1 hour ago
Meritrust: Preparing for Back to School shopping season

News

Wichita boy talks about attempted kidnapping

Updated: 1 hour ago
A boy says he was walking to QuikTrip near downtown Wichita when a man approached him and tried to kidnap him.

Antibodies may be key bridge until coronavirus vaccine arrives

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Antibody therapy may be key to helping block the coronavirus infection.