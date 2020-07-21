Advertisement

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

The move marks the first major indication of how COVID will affect Black Friday store shopping, which for almost a decade kicked off with big crowds on the turkey feast and expanded into Friday.

However, safety concerns are making stores rethink their plans for the holiday.

Given Walmart’s clout as the nation’s largest retailer, other major retailers could very well follow its lead.

Walmart also said Tuesday that it will be giving out another round of bonuses for workers on the front lines of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump seeks to bar immigrants in country illegally from reapportionment count

Updated: 16 minutes ago
President Donald Trump is expected to sign a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, according to two officials familiar with the plans.

National

Off-duty officer rescues boy from shark

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
When the off-duty officer saw the shark approaching, he pulled the boy safely out of its reach.

Coronavirus

Veteran Houston fire captain dies from COVID-19

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The city of Houston is mourning the death of a fire department captain who died in the line of duty from COVID-19.

National Politics

Trump’s team on Capitol Hill as virus aid talks deepen

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
President Donald Trump’s negotiators fanned out on Capitol Hill Tuesday over a new COVID-19 aid package as divisions between the White House and Senate Republicans pushed talks into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office to deal with the mounting crisis.

National Politics

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, 4 others arrested in $60 million bribery case: source

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others are under arrest in connection with a $61 million federal bribery case, a source close to the investigation told WXIX Tuesday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Safety plans for Kansas schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
As Kansas schools prepare to reopen for the fall of 2020, all of them have been working on how students and staff can safely return to the classroom.

National Politics

Trump to send federal agents to Chicago, maybe other cities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DON BABWIN and SOPHIA TAREEN Associated Press
In a letter sent to the president on Monday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the deployment of secret, federal agents who “arrest, and detain residents without any cause” is a bad idea and urged the president not to do it.

National

Groomer charged after allegedly using body weight to hold down 4 lb. dog

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A woman has been charged after grooming a dog that was then euthanized, according to the county sheriff's office in Butler County, Ohio.

Coronavirus

US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Justice Department on Tuesday accused two Chinese hackers of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of trade secrets from companies across the world and more recently targeting firms developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

News

Man arrested in connection with two Wichita shootings

Updated: 1 hours ago
Four people were shot in two separate incidents last month.