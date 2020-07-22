Advertisement

2nd inmate at Sedgwick County jail tests positive for COVID-19

The sheriff's office said the new case is not connected to the first case
(KWCH)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A second inmate at the Sedgwick County jail has tested positive for COVID19.

The sheriff’s office said this case is not related to the one reported on July 20, 2020.

This inmate reported he was sick on July 18, 2020. The inmate was immediately placed in quarantine pending the results of the COVID-19 test. The inmate was tested by the contracted medical provider of the Sedgwick County Detention Facility on July 20, 2020, because he was symptomatic. The inmate was informed of the positive results Wednesday and instructed to quarantine at home prior to being released from the Sedgwick County Detention Facility.

The sheriff’s office said its contracted medical provider will offer testing to 12 staff members and 49 inmates that had possible contact with the inmate. Forty-seven inmates will be quarantined until they are medically cleared. Two inmates who reported symptoms of COVID19 on Wednesday were placed in isolation.

Three inmates were released from the Sedgwick County Detention Facility prior to the inmate receiving the positive test results. KDHE will be contacting those individuals.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will also be contacting judges, members of the DA’s office, and defense attorneys about the positive test result.

“We are continuing to maintain sanitization standards to take care of our staff and inmates which include issuing extra soap, and having disinfectant available as needed. All staff members have been issued masks to wear, and all inmates have been issued face coverings for the last several months. We also have a full medical staff on site. Additionally, we have employed a contractor to sterilize the facility.”

The sheriff’s office said a plan has already been established plan to minimize further exposure to staff and inmates if more inmates need to be quarantined or isolated.

