Advertisement

3 helpful tips for teaching your kids to wear a mask

A 14-year-old girl wears her mask properly while waiting to see her doctor.
A 14-year-old girl wears her mask properly while waiting to see her doctor.(Veronica Ogbe)
By Kristen Boxman
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Many school districts in Kansas will require children to wear a mask while at school. It can be difficult to get your kid to wear a mask for eight hours. Dr. Amy Seery at Ascension Via Christi says parents should help their kids get used to it before school starts.

1. Kids need time to adjust. Wearing a mask is new and takes time to get used to. Have your kids wear the mask while at home during activities like screentime or while they’re watching TV. The mask will become more comfortable over time.

2. Use a story to encourage mask-wearing. Dr. Seery says kids may not respond well if you tell them masks slow the spread of the virus. She says they may respond better to stories about superheroes, for example. “It’s always good to be honest with children, but this is kind of like being a superhero. It’s kind of a combination mask/cape sort of outfit, this is your special superhero outfit to help you protect other people in your community,” said Dr. Seery.

3. Let your child pick the mask. Your child could be more excited to wear the mask if it’s a color or pattern they like.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ascension Via Christi to open ER in Wellington

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Wellington and its surrounding communities will once again have an ER.

News

Where’s Shane? Champs Academic Summer Camp

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

Where’s Shane? Champs Academic Summer Camp

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Where’s Shane? Champs Academic Summer Camp

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Where’s Shane? Champs Academic Summer Camp

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Where’s Shane? Champs Academic Summer Camp

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Man hurt in early-morning shooting in E. Wichita

Updated: 2 hours ago
The man is expected to be okay.

Forecast

Dry and warmer Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
Typical July temperatures return to the state.

News

Sedgwick County commissioner believes singling out bars, restaurants unfair

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Suicide epidemic addressed with approval of 3-digit hotline

Updated: 10 hours ago
Currently, people dial a 10-digit number for the Suicide Prevention Hotline. Starting July 16, 2022, callers will dial 988 to connect with trained counselors at local crisis centers.