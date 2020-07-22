Ascension Via Christi to open ER in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Wellington and its surrounding communities will once again have an ER.

Ascension Via Christi announced they will open an ER in the town by early 2021.

"We are committed to providing Kansans access to care by collaborating with others to develop sustainable models of care," said Don King, Ascension Via Christi's chief executive officer and Ascension Kansas ministry market executive, in a release.

The agreement between the hospital and Wellington City Council will use the former Sumner Community Hospital for the space.

The ER will have four exam rooms, a triage area, and a trauma room. The space will also have limited on-site imaging, laboratory and a hospital pharmacy to support the ER.

The city will make $700,000 worth or renovations to the space, with part of that coming from an endowment. Via Christi will provide furniture, fixtures and equipment, according to a release.

