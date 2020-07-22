Celebrate Wichita’s 150th with these local businesses, museums
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Celebrate Wichita’s 150th birthday Wednesday. Multiple area retailers and museums have special offers to celebrate the city’s birthday.
On June 22:
Grand tours of Frank Lloyd Wright Allen House – Wednesday and selected Saturdays through July 29 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$1.50 admission to the Kansas Aviation Museum – today through July 26
Kansas Grown Farmers Market at Union Station every Wednesday 3-6 p.m.
Through July 31, multiple retailers and museums are offering specials to celebrate Wichita’s 150th birthday. Those include:
Museum of World Treasures - $1 off general admission or programs when you mention the city’s birthday. When registering online, use code “wichita150”.
The Popcorner (both locations) - $1.50 for a regular lemonade and $1.50 for a medium bag of white or butter popcorn
Twister City Harley Davidson - 15% off a purchase of H-D licensed merchandise. Have to show VisitWichita page to redeem offer.
Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.