Advertisement

Celebrate Wichita’s 150th with these local businesses, museums

(KWCH)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Celebrate Wichita’s 150th birthday Wednesday. Multiple area retailers and museums have special offers to celebrate the city’s birthday.

On June 22:

Grand tours of Frank Lloyd Wright Allen House – Wednesday and selected Saturdays through July 29 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$1.50 admission to the Kansas Aviation Museum – today through July 26

Kansas Grown Farmers Market at Union Station every Wednesday 3-6 p.m.

Through July 31, multiple retailers and museums are offering specials to celebrate Wichita’s 150th birthday. Those include:

Museum of World Treasures - $1 off general admission or programs when you mention the city’s birthday. When registering online, use code “wichita150”.

The Popcorner (both locations) - $1.50 for a regular lemonade and $1.50 for a medium bag of white or butter popcorn

Twister City Harley Davidson - 15% off a purchase of H-D licensed merchandise. Have to show VisitWichita page to redeem offer.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GOP 1st Congressional District Forum Tuesday on KWCH-12 Eyewitness News

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
KWCH 12 Eyewitness News will host Round 2 of its Campaign 2020 candidate forum Tuesday evening.

News

Helpful tips for teaching your kids to wear a mask

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

2020 Cayman Islands Classic relocated to Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
he 2020 Cayman Islands Classic has a change of location due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fourth annual tournament will be played on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida.

Coronavirus

Kansas BOE rejects governor’s order to delay reopening schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Board of Education will meet Wednesday morning to decide whether to delay the start of the school year.

Latest News

Sports

Royals’ Hunter Dozier tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being placed on the Injured List.

News

Ascension Via Christi to open ER in Wellington

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wellington and its surrounding communities will once again have an ER.

News

Where’s Shane? Champs Academic Summer Camp

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Where’s Shane? Champs Academic Summer Camp

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

3 helpful tips for teaching your kids to wear a mask

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
Parents can help kids adjust to wearing a mask before they return to school

News

Where’s Shane? Champs Academic Summer Camp

Updated: 4 hours ago