Celebrate Wichita’s 150th with these local businesses, museums

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Celebrate Wichita’s 150th birthday Wednesday. Multiple area retailers and museums have special offers to celebrate the city’s birthday.

On June 22:

Grand tours of Frank Lloyd Wright Allen House – Wednesday and selected Saturdays through July 29 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$1.50 admission to the Kansas Aviation Museum – today through July 26

Kansas Grown Farmers Market at Union Station every Wednesday 3-6 p.m.

Through July 31, multiple retailers and museums are offering specials to celebrate Wichita’s 150th birthday. Those include:

Museum of World Treasures - $1 off general admission or programs when you mention the city’s birthday. When registering online, use code “wichita150”.

The Popcorner (both locations) - $1.50 for a regular lemonade and $1.50 for a medium bag of white or butter popcorn

Twister City Harley Davidson - 15% off a purchase of H-D licensed merchandise. Have to show VisitWichita page to redeem offer.

