Drier, warmer weather through the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Meteorologist Mark Larson says our weather focus will be shifting the next few days from storm chances to a slow, but steady warming trend along with higher humidity and gusty winds .

A stalled frontal boundary that's been anchored across northern Kansas the last few days will rise up into Nebraska pushing showers and storms to our north.

Look for a mix of clouds and stars tonight allowing us a pretty good view of comet Neowise low on the northwest horizon just after sunset. Overnight lows will range from the upper 60s northwest to the steamy, low to mid 70s, across southeastern Kansas.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with afternoon highs ranging from the lower 90s east to the mid 90s west where winds will gust to around 30 mph later in the day.

Temperatures will slowly trend higher Friday and into the weekend, topping-out in the mid to upper 90s Saturday and Sunday. This weekend will not be as steamy as the last but it'll be sticky enough to make the feels like-temperature, (heat index), soar to close to 105 for parts of eastern Kansas.

Most of our state will be rain and storm-free until early next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 92.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 75.

Fri: High: 93 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 95 Low: 75 Sunny and a bit breezy.

Sun: High: 96 Low: 76 Sunny.

Mon: High: 95 Low: 76 Becoming partly cloudy; evening-overnight storms.

Tue: High: 91 Low: 74 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 71 Partly cloudy.

