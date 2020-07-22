Dry and warmer Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the stalled frontal boundary that has brought numerous rounds of rain and storms to the state is starting to fall apart. However, it remains parked over far northern Kansas and it will be the focal point for a few storms today along the Nebraska border.

As the boundary exits the state tonight into Thursday, the risk of rain will continue to drop. With the exception of eastern Kansas where isolated storms are possible, most of the state will dry-out tonight and remain that way through the weekend.

Temperatures will slowly trend higher into the weekend. Near normal highs in the lower 90s today, Thursday, and Friday will climb into the middle 90s Saturday and, Sunday. While this weekend will not be as hot/humid as last weekend, a splash of humidity will take the feels like temperature to 100 degrees or higher.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 91.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 92.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 74.

Fri: High: 93. Low: 75. Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 95. Low: 76. Sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 96. Low: 76. Sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 97. Low: 74. Mostly sunny; isolated storms late.

Tue: High: 91. Low: 72. Morning showers, then afternoon storms.

