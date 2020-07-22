Advertisement

Dry and warmer Wednesday

Weather Forecast July 22, 2020
Weather Forecast July 22, 2020(KWCH)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the stalled frontal boundary that has brought numerous rounds of rain and storms to the state is starting to fall apart. However, it remains parked over far northern Kansas and it will be the focal point for a few storms today along the Nebraska border.

As the boundary exits the state tonight into Thursday, the risk of rain will continue to drop. With the exception of eastern Kansas where isolated storms are possible, most of the state will dry-out tonight and remain that way through the weekend.

Temperatures will slowly trend higher into the weekend. Near normal highs in the lower 90s today, Thursday, and Friday will climb into the middle 90s Saturday and, Sunday. While this weekend will not be as hot/humid as last weekend, a splash of humidity will take the feels like temperature to 100 degrees or higher.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 91.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 92.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 74.

Fri: High: 93. Low: 75. Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 95. Low: 76. Sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 96. Low: 76. Sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 97. Low: 74. Mostly sunny; isolated storms late.

Tue: High: 91. Low: 72. Morning showers, then afternoon storms.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KWCH

Drying out; getting a bit hotter

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Temperatures warming as rain chances fade.

Forecast

Sunny stretch of weather on the way

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:07 AM CDT
Another stormy start to the day.

KWCH

Chance for rain/thunder through midweek

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Heavy downpours likely with a few storms through Tuesday.

Forecast

Stormy start to the work week

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:04 AM CDT
Showers and storms for Kansas.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler, but storms continue into the work week

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Highs will get cooler, but storm chances will continue into the work week.

Forecast

Less heat and wind, more storms on the way

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 8:32 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Oppressive heat is replaced by scattered showers and storms today. More typical July weather on the way.

Forecast

Excessive heat on the way out, storm chances stick around

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The excessive heat is on the way out.

Forecast

Dangerous heat today, storms for some tonight

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Dangerous heat this afternoon. Heat Advisory from Noon-8 PM. Heat index from 104-109 degrees.

KWCH

Hot weekend with storms returning soon

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
The weekend starts hot, then storms may help to cool things down

Forecast

Triple digit temperatures return Friday

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says once again it is a stormy start to the day for parts of the state.