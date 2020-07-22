Advertisement

Early voting underway in Sedgwick County ahead of Aug. 4 primary election

Voting
Voting(KFYR-TV)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early voting is underway in Sedgwick County ahead of the Aug. 4 primary election that will narrow the field in key races in the Nov. 7 general election.

Every day this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. you can cast an early primary ballot at the Sedgwick County Election Office: 510 N. Main, Suite 101, inside the Wichita Sedgwick County Historic Courthouse. Voters enter on the west side of the building off Main Street.

Early voting at the election office continues next week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (July 27-July 31). Final chances for early voting at the election office come from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 1 and 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 3.

Beginning July 30 (one week from Thursday) and continuing through Aug.1, additional satellite voting sites will be open across Sedgwick County. For more information on the primary election and when and where you can vote, call 316-660-7100 or visit Sedgwick County’s website.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas athletics board meets to determine start of fall high school sports

Updated: moments ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas High School Athletics Association (KSHSAA) is meeting Wednesday to discuss the plan for fall sports this coming school year.

Coronavirus

Kansas reports 770 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported its latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday showing cases up by 770 for a total of 24,104 in 102 counties. There was one new death bringing the state’s total to 308.

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

GOP 1st Congressional District Forum Tuesday on KWCH-12 Eyewitness News

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
KWCH 12 Eyewitness News will host Round 2 of its Campaign 2020 candidate forum Tuesday evening.

Latest News

News

Helpful tips for teaching your kids to wear a mask

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

2020 Cayman Islands Classic relocated to Florida

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
he 2020 Cayman Islands Classic has a change of location due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fourth annual tournament will be played on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida.

News

Celebrate Wichita’s 150th with these local businesses, museums

Updated: 4 hours ago
Multiple area retailers and museums have special offers to celebrate the city’s birthday.

Coronavirus

Kansas BOE rejects governor’s order to delay reopening schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Board of Education will meet Wednesday morning to decide whether to delay the start of the school year.

Sports

Royals’ Hunter Dozier tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being placed on the Injured List.

News

Ascension Via Christi to open ER in Wellington

Updated: 6 hours ago
Wellington and its surrounding communities will once again have an ER.