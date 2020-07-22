Early voting underway in Sedgwick County ahead of Aug. 4 primary election

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early voting is underway in Sedgwick County ahead of the Aug. 4 primary election that will narrow the field in key races in the Nov. 7 general election.

Every day this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. you can cast an early primary ballot at the Sedgwick County Election Office: 510 N. Main, Suite 101, inside the Wichita Sedgwick County Historic Courthouse. Voters enter on the west side of the building off Main Street.

Early voting at the election office continues next week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (July 27-July 31). Final chances for early voting at the election office come from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 1 and 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 3.

Beginning July 30 (one week from Thursday) and continuing through Aug.1, additional satellite voting sites will be open across Sedgwick County. For more information on the primary election and when and where you can vote, call 316-660-7100 or visit Sedgwick County’s website.

