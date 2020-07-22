Advertisement

Father arrested in death of 10-year-old son in Indiana; boy expressed fear for his life

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/CNN) - Investigators are searching for the remains of a 10-year-old boy who they say was murdered by his father.

Court documents reveal Nakota Kelly warned his mother that his dad, Anthony Dibiah, was going to kill him because he had made his dad angry.

Dibiah’s westside Indianapolis apartment has been sealed by the Marion County Coroner’s office. According to court papers, the 37-year-old man suffocated Nakota with a bag inside of this apartment. He then took the boy into the bathroom to make sure he was dead.

Shortly afterwards, Dibiah called a family friend and said what he had done.

“And because No. 1, it’s summer, but also because people haven’t been in school, I think it is that much more important that the community is vigilant if they see things and are aware of things that they make law enforcement aware of what is going on so we can protect individuals who often times cannot reach out for themselves,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

According to court papers, the scene was nothing short of horrendous when officers entered the apartment. There was blood all over the bathroom. Dibiah was gone, and there was no sign of the 10-year-old boy.

“The scene here and some of the images that are going to be depicted are just one of those things that will stay with you forever,” Mears said.

Earlier, Dibiah had asked a friend for some luggage.

On Sunday morning, according to the probable cause, he is seen on surveillance video loading items into his vehicle, and he threw one bag into a community dumpster.

He sent a text message to a person identified as HK that said, “Sometimes, I hear voices. My son is in heaven.”

Late Sunday evening, Dibiah called someone in Texas and told them, “I killed my son.”

Dibiah was picked up by a Missouri State Trooper and taken into custody. When he gets back to Indiana, he could face life in prison.

“This type (of) case will be considered either life without parole or death penalty. One of the statutory aggravators you can use is anytime a person less 14 years of age. That certainly kicks in that conservation,” Mears said.

Police are still searching for Nakota’s remains.

Copyright 2020 WISH via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: Kansas Board of Education deliberates when to reopen schools

Updated: moments ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Board of Education will meet Wednesday morning to decide whether to delay the start of the school year.

National

UPDATE: Soldier found dead at area lake evidently drowned

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
A preliminary autopsy indicates a soldier whose body fishermen found at an area lake drowned.

Coronavirus

NerdWallet: Black Friday shopping could look very different this year

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Jespersen
The future of the biggest shopping discount day of the year is unknown.

Latest News

National

World virus cases near 15M; Trump says things will get worse

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By MATT SEDENSKY Associated Press
With COVID-19 set to pass another shocking milestone, Trump delivered his first virus briefing after a three-month hiatus.

Coronavirus

Brothers lose both parents to COVID-19 within 2 weeks of each other

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Two Houston boys lost both parents to the pandemic.

Sports

Royals’ Hunter Dozier tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being placed on the Injured List.

News

Ascension Via Christi to open ER in Wellington

Updated: 1 hours ago
Wellington and its surrounding communities will once again have an ER.

News

Where’s Shane? Champs Academic Summer Camp

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

TSA finds rifle, ammunition in checked bag at N.J. airport

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to the agency, the weapon was found as officers screened checked baggage at the Newark Liberty International airport.