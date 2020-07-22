Former Lyons man sentenced for child pornography

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former Lyons, Kan. man Wednesday was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for uploading child pornography to his Yahoo Messenger account.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said 55-year-old Kenneth Herd pleaded guilty to one count of transporting child pornography. In his plea, McAllister said Herd admitted that Yahoo reported him to Cyber Tip report and investigators used his IP address to track the account to him at his address in Lyons.

McAllister said Herd now lives in Chandler, Okla.

