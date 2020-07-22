Advertisement

GOP 1st Congressional District Forum Tuesday on KWCH-12 Eyewitness News

U.S. House Dist. 1 - GOP Candidate Forum
U.S. House Dist. 1 - GOP Candidate Forum(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KWCH 12 Eyewitness News will host Round 2 of its Campaign 2020 candidate forum Tuesday evening.

Three of the four Republican candidates seeking nomination for the U.S. District 1 seat in the Aug. 4 primary - Bill Clifford, Tracey Mann and Jerry Molstad - will be in-studio for the forum. Candidate Micahel Soetaert chose not to attend.

The forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. on KWCH-12, KSCW, and KWCH.com.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Helpful tips for teaching your kids to wear a mask

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

2020 Cayman Islands Classic relocated to Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
he 2020 Cayman Islands Classic has a change of location due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fourth annual tournament will be played on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida.

News

Celebrate Wichita’s 150th with these local businesses, museums

Updated: 1 hour ago
Multiple area retailers and museums have special offers to celebrate the city’s birthday.

Coronavirus

Kansas BOE rejects governor’s order to delay reopening schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Board of Education will meet Wednesday morning to decide whether to delay the start of the school year.

Latest News

Sports

Royals’ Hunter Dozier tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being placed on the Injured List.

News

Ascension Via Christi to open ER in Wellington

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wellington and its surrounding communities will once again have an ER.

News

Where’s Shane? Champs Academic Summer Camp

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Where’s Shane? Champs Academic Summer Camp

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

3 helpful tips for teaching your kids to wear a mask

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
Parents can help kids adjust to wearing a mask before they return to school

News

Where’s Shane? Champs Academic Summer Camp

Updated: 4 hours ago