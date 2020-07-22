GOP 1st Congressional District Forum Tuesday on KWCH-12 Eyewitness News

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KWCH 12 Eyewitness News will host Round 2 of its Campaign 2020 candidate forum Tuesday evening.

Three of the four Republican candidates seeking nomination for the U.S. District 1 seat in the Aug. 4 primary - Bill Clifford, Tracey Mann and Jerry Molstad - will be in-studio for the forum. Candidate Micahel Soetaert chose not to attend.

The forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. on KWCH-12, KSCW, and KWCH.com.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.