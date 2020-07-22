Kansas athletics board meets to determine start of fall high school sports

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas High School Athletics Association (KSHSAA) is meeting Wednesday to discuss the plan for fall sports this coming school year.

The meeting follows a vote Wednesday morning by the Kansas State Board of Education to reject Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision to delay schools until after Labor. The vote also turned decision making back over to individual school districts.

Catch It Kansas is listening in on the meeting follow live Twitter updates below.

