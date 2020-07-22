Advertisement

Kansas athletics board meets to determine start of fall high school sports

Aug, 31, 2017; Wichita, Kansas, ;
Aug, 31, 2017; Wichita, Kansas, ; (KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas High School Athletics Association (KSHSAA) is meeting Wednesday to discuss the plan for fall sports this coming school year.

The meeting follows a vote Wednesday morning by the Kansas State Board of Education to reject Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision to delay schools until after Labor. The vote also turned decision making back over to individual school districts.

Catch It Kansas is listening in on the meeting follow live Twitter updates below.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NFL will require fans to wear masks at games

Updated: 42 minutes ago
All fans going to NFL stadiums to watch games this season will have something in common no matter what state their team calls home: They will be required to wear a mask

News

2020 Cayman Islands Classic relocated to Florida

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
he 2020 Cayman Islands Classic has a change of location due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fourth annual tournament will be played on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida.

Sports

Royals’ Hunter Dozier tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being placed on the Injured List.

News

Kansas high school football coaches eager for answers on how, when season can start

Updated: 17 hours ago
With the decision to delay reopening Kansas schools until after Labor Day, pending the approval of the Kansas Board of Education, coaches want to know how it will impact their season.

Latest News

Sports

2020 Wichita Open to be played without spectators

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT
All Pro-am and golf events will take place as scheduled

News

Shrine Bowl offers glimpse of football’s future in Kansas

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith and Ellen Terhune
The 47th annual Shrine Bowl is believed to be just the third official football game in the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic started.

College

Big 12 releases preseason poll ahead of 2020 season

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT
|
By Braxton Jones
Oklahoma was chosen to finish first for the fifth consecutive year in the Big 12 football preseason poll, voted on by media representatives.

Sports

Kansas City All-Stars travel to Eck Stadium to take on Wichita’s top baseball players

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT
Kansas City All-Stars squared up against Wichita's best high school and recent graduate baseball players at Eck Stadium.

Sports

NBC World Series tournament set for August

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT
The National Baseball Congress (NBC) World Series will be played in Wichita and Hutchinson next month.

National

NCAA: Test all athletes for COVID-19 within 72 hours of game

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
The nation's largest governing body for college sports on Thursday released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during the pandemic.