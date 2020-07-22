Advertisement

Royals’ Hunter Dozier tests positive for COVID-19

This is a 2020 photo of Hunter Dozier of the Kansas City Royals baseball team. This image reflects the Kansas City Royals active roster as of Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
This is a 2020 photo of Hunter Dozier of the Kansas City Royals baseball team. This image reflects the Kansas City Royals active roster as of Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being placed on the Injured List.

The 28-year old was Kansas City’s first pick in the 2013 First Year Player Draft (eighth overall) and is coming off of his best big league season, hitting 26 home runs with 84 RBI while tying for the league lead in triples (10).

“I’m disappointed to say the least,” said Dozier. “I have been hit with a couple of symptoms that go with the virus, so I need to follow our medical team’s direction, get well and then work on getting back on the field. It’s disheartening because I felt things were going well on the field and I have a good feeling about the ball club we have. To have to watch for whatever period of time that I’m out is going to painful.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas high school football coaches eager for answers on how, when season can start

Updated: 12 hours ago
With the decision to delay reopening Kansas schools until after Labor Day, pending the approval of the Kansas Board of Education, coaches want to know how it will impact their season.

Sports

2020 Wichita Open to be played without spectators

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT
All Pro-am and golf events will take place as scheduled

News

Shrine Bowl offers glimpse of football’s future in Kansas

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith and Ellen Terhune
The 47th annual Shrine Bowl is believed to be just the third official football game in the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic started.

College

Big 12 releases preseason poll ahead of 2020 season

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT
|
By Braxton Jones
Oklahoma was chosen to finish first for the fifth consecutive year in the Big 12 football preseason poll, voted on by media representatives.

Latest News

Sports

Kansas City All-Stars travel to Eck Stadium to take on Wichita’s top baseball players

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT
Kansas City All-Stars squared up against Wichita's best high school and recent graduate baseball players at Eck Stadium.

Sports

NBC World Series tournament set for August

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT
The National Baseball Congress (NBC) World Series will be played in Wichita and Hutchinson next month.

National

NCAA: Test all athletes for COVID-19 within 72 hours of game

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
The nation's largest governing body for college sports on Thursday released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during the pandemic.

Sports

KSHSAA delays restart plan after Gov. Kelly’s school delay announcement

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Albracht
KSHSAA delays guidance on restart of high school sports and activities.

Sports

Chiefs, Jones agree to 4-year, $85M extension

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT
The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed with defensive tackle Chris Jones on a four-year, $85 million contract extension that includes $60 million in guarantees, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes now GQ cover star

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT
Less than a week after inking that could put him in line for half a billion dollars over the next ten years, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the new cover star for the August edition of GQ Magazine.